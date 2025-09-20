Should Eze return to midfield for the Manchester City game?

Eberechi Eze has featured in Arsenal’s last two fixtures, stepping in for Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing. The Englishman joined the squad during the most recent transfer window and is already regarded as one of the standout talents within the group. Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence in his abilities, making it clear that he sees Eze as a valuable addition who can thrive under his guidance.

Eze established himself in the Premier League as a consistent performer for Crystal Palace, where he earned recognition for his creativity and attacking influence. His move to Arsenal was seen as a significant step forward, although his role at the Emirates differs from the one he occupied at Selhurst Park.

Adjusting to a New Role

At Palace, Eze often excelled as an attacking midfielder, dictating play and contributing directly to goalscoring opportunities. At Arsenal, however, he has primarily been deployed on the flank, partly due to the presence of Martin Odegaard. As captain and first-choice playmaker, the Norwegian naturally commands that central position whenever available.

This tactical adjustment requires Eze to showcase his versatility and adapt his game to meet the demands of his new role. While the left wing is not his most natural position, he has begun to demonstrate that he can still make an impact there. His technical ability, dribbling and creativity remain assets regardless of where he lines up.

Opportunity in Central Midfield

There may soon be an opening for Eze to feature in his favoured attacking midfield role. According to Football Insider, Odegaard could be unavailable for the upcoming match against Manchester City, which presents an opportunity for Eze to operate centrally. Should that scenario arise, it would allow Arsenal to fully utilise his skillset in the position where he has historically been most effective.

Even so, Eze’s value to the team extends beyond positional preferences. His willingness to adapt highlights both his professionalism and his importance within the squad. Whether operating wide or centrally, he is expected to provide energy, creativity and attacking threat, all of which strengthen Arsenal’s options.

