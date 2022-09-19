Should Fabio Vieira be starting for Arsenal every week now?

If there is one thing that has been proven lately, it is that Mikel Arteta and Edu are extremely good at spotting young, talented players that would fit perfectly into the new Arsenal way of playing.

We have seen Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira as the latest arrivals to come into the side lately after being unheard of before Arsenal snapped them up this summer, and both have looked incredibly good value for money.

Vieira was particularly impressive against Brentford and scored a brilliant debut goal, and he certainly looks nailed on to be an Arsenal star of the future.

As Arteta pointed out after the game: “I think he’s having a good progression. Obviously he missed the whole of pre-season due to injury, that was really unlucky. But we know his talent, the reasons why we signed him and what he can bring to the team. To do it against Brentford, at this ground, on his debut, is a different story. He showed again his character and his qualities.”

In this game he replaced Odegaard who was suddenly injured, but it doesn’t mean it is a straight toss up between them as to who should play or not. Arteta was asked what he thought Vieira’s best postion was, and he replied: “That’s something that still needs to be decided. In those two attacking midfield positions, for sure. He’s played off the side as well, so it’s more about the relations he has in the unit and on his side, and where he is more comfortable. But the position he played today fits him really well.”

So maybe Arteta could play him alongside Odegaard, or even on the wing?

I’m not sure where he will fit, but for me he looks much too good to sit on the bench.

What do you think?

Sam P

—————————–