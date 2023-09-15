Should Gabriel and Saliba start every Arsenal game when fit?

Is Mikel Arteta ready to gift the Gooners’ with one of the finest defensive partnerships there is in the Premier League? After starting him on the bench for the season’s first three games, Mikel Arteta reintroduced Gabriel to the starting lineup in Arsenal’s fourth game, a 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Gabriel’s return to Arsenal’s starting lineup meant reuniting with William Saliba, with whom he had forged a one-of-a-kind defensive partnership last season before the Frenchman’s season-ending injury in March.

Gabriel and Saliba thrived as a defensive unit, and while the Brazilian received little acclaim, he was vital for Saliba being regarded as a top-tier defender.

With Gabriel not starting the first three games, Arteta had denied the Gunners one of the best defensive partnerships they could unleash, and former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell believes the Spaniard should stick to Gabriel and Saliba playing together as it may help his team play to their full potential.

“We have not played anywhere near the way we can play. For me, I want Gabriel and Saliba to play every game. I do Mikel Arteta knows against certain teams you can get away with not playing Gabriel, and I’m sure there’ll be times Saliba doesn’t play,” said Campbell on Gooner Pod.

With Timber’s long-term injury, I don’t understand why Arteta shouldn’t stick with the same defensive unit he used last season. He used it against Manchester United, and it worked, so why change it when it’s working?

