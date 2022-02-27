Should Gabriel be supporting Aubameyang over Arteta?

We all know that Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a big falling out due to disciplinary issues, which we first became aware of when our then captain missed the team bus on it’s way to the North London Derby. Considering that the captain is supposed to be an example to our youngsters and the one enforcing discipline, I can understand Arteta’s point of view.

It would appear there were many more breaches of Arteta’s rules which were obviously causing a rift between the Boss and Auba, and once the Gabonese hitman was stripped of the captaincy it seemed that the rift was irreparable.

But Auba was not just failing in his duties to the team, he was also failing on the pitch, and had only managed four League goals this season until he was finally banished from the team, despite earning massive amounts of cash to do just that one thing for the club.

So it came to pass that Auba left and went to Barcelona where he has finally starting scoring again, and although Arteta must be relieved that Auba is no longer around to disrupt the the dressing room and carry on missing sitters while filling his bank account, it would appear that the players were not too happy to see him leave. As Gabriel told Ohmygoal: “Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal. It’s something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players weren’t in it,”

“I said goodbye to him before he left, I hope he enjoys Barcelona, he is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much.”

So the question must be asked as to whether the other players resented the way Auba was forced out of the side and may hold it against Arteta. I would hope not, but should Gabriel even be discussing the situation in the media at all? Especially seeing as he implies that it was Arteta that fell out with Auba, but nobody else…

Darren N

