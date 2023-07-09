Should Arsenal sign a striker so Gabriel Jesus be used as Saka’s backup next season?

This summer’s transfer window appears to be going as planned for Arsenal. Arteta had planned to revamp his defense and midfield, and he appears to have made moves to ensure that these two areas are better than they were last season. With the midfield and defense likely to be at their best next season, the question is, “Can the Gunners rely on the attack to deliver?”

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are expected to have strong seasons, but few know what to anticipate from Gabriel Jesus. There are whispers that the Gunners will only be able to trust their offense if they can recruit a 20-goal striker. In terms of Arsenal’s attack, Simon Jordan believes a top striker should be signed and Jesus should be given a winger role (likely as Saka’s deputy) where he can score more goals.

“Jesus thrived for a period of time at Arsenal, and he’s a very decent player. I’m not sure he’s the answer to all of Arsenal’s ails because I think they need a 25-goal-a-season striker, and I’m not sure he’s it,” said Jordan.

"I'm not sure he's the answer to #AFC's ails!" 😬 "I think that Arsenal need a 25 goal per season striker, I'm not sure Jesus is it." 👀 Simon Jordan questions if Gabriel Jesus is the right striker for Arsenal ahead of the new season. pic.twitter.com/lzF0W85st0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 7, 2023

“We’ve had this conversation about his mental approach, playing for Brazil and being prepared or wanting to play out wide, rather than playing down the middle, which you would think would be better for him because that’s where he’s going to score more goals.”

There have been calls for Arteta to sign Saka’s backup, but I feel the Spaniard should sign a striker instead. There are links to FC Porto’s Mehdi Teremi (who scored 22 league goals in 33 appearances for Porto last season), and Arsenal could sign him and rotate him with Nketiah and Jesus in the number 9 slot. This change may allow Jesus to play on the right wing when Saka requires a break.

Darren N

