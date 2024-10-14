Should Gabriel Jesus start in the absence of Bukayo Saka?

Bukayo Saka may not recover in time for Arsenal’s next match, necessitating a replacement in the starting XI.

Saka has been a constant presence in the Arsenal team and has been in stunning form since the beginning of the campaign.

This is why many Arsenal fans were disheartened when he appeared to injure himself during England’s match against Greece.

He is now back home and will be assessed in the coming days, but there is a possibility that he will not be fit for Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth.

This is an important game to win, as Bournemouth is one of the trickiest teams any club can face in the Premier League.

In Saka’s absence, Mikel Arteta will need to adjust his lineup. He has the option of using either Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling, depending on the system he chooses to implement.

Football London has predicted what the Arsenal attack will look like during the game, naming Sterling as Saka’s replacement instead of Jesus.

The Brazilian has been struggling for goals and rarely makes an impact when he plays, so Sterling could very well get the nod ahead of him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has not looked good enough for several months, so Sterling is a better player to start in place of Saka.

