Should Gareth Southgate “take a risk” against Switzerland to play Saka up front?

Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed what Arsenal “star boy” Bukayo Saka would be excited about in their Euro qualifier against Switzerland. The former Premier League star says Saka would like Manchester United’s Luke Shaw to be fit to face Switzerland on Saturday.

England’s left-back position in this year’s Euros has been a source of concern. They have struggled without Shaw, who is England-s only left-footed specialist but came to the Euros injured. During these struggles, there was even a suggestion to play Saka at left back.

And, while Southgate did not initially heed this advice during England’s round-of-16 match against Slovakia, the Arsenal man during the game did change wings to play left back. Shaw was supposed to be introduced against Slovakia, but he wasn’t. Now there’s a chance the leftback could be fit to play on Saturday evening, which might be fantastic news for Saka, as per TalkSport pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

“Why bring him if you are not going to (throw Shaw in),” questioned the pundit. “Why was he in the 26-man squad?

“Personally, I think it’s a bit of a risk (playing Shaw against Switzerland). He hasn’t played since February. Hamstring injuries can be such a problem when you come back in. It’s going to be such a high-intensity game against the Swiss. It’s a risk, but like Pickford said, if he was ready to come in the last game, then maybe Southgate would be looking at that.

“I am sure Saka would be delighted with that, and he doesn’t have to play there. He can then keep his position on the right. We will see. Time will tell and how fit he is. But, for me, it would be a big risk.”

Saka may want to continue playing on the right wing, where he has grown to prominence, but against Slovakia, he demonstrated his dependability. So let’s not worry about where he plays and instead look forward to him proving the critics wrong back in his favourite position.

