Should Granit Xhaka be made Arsenal captain once again?

It has been revealed that Granit Xhaka has been given the responsibility in taking over from Stephan Lichtsteiner to become the new Switzerland captain.

Having been appointed the new captain on his return to the national team for the latest rounds of internationals, questions arise that they have put their trust in him and clearly see something that we once did, so would he also benefit from being picked as one of our captains again?

We all know what happened the first time around when he had the captain’s armband. At the Emirates in the Crystal Palace game in October, Arsenal fans were given a rather different side to Xhaka. Fans all over then thought he had played his last game for us with his agent at the time even confirming he would be leaving in the January transfer window..

Forward on almost 11 months and Xhaka has had one of the best turnarounds we have seen for a while in any player.

Under Arteta, he donned the captain’s armband for the first time since that October incident, in the game against, no coincidence, Crystal Palace again, this time in January 2020, only because Aubameyang and Lacazette were both off of the pitch.

It can be said that if Arteta has the faith, where he clearly sees Xhaka as a key figure in our team, then would it be fair to say that we could see Xhaka as one of our captains again come the future.

He has clearly learned from his mistakes and turned over a new leaf, so if Switzerland have the faith and trust that he can lead the team from the top, then why can’t he join the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette in being a captain for us again.

Because it is clear to see that his performances, communication and attitude on the pitch surely fits the role of what is expected of a captain.

Gooners would you like to see Xhaka as captain again?

Shenel Osman