Should Granit Xhaka be made Arsenal captain once again?

It has been revealed that Granit Xhaka has been given the responsibility in taking over from Stephan Lichtsteiner to become the new Switzerland captain.
Having been appointed the new captain on his return to the national team for the latest rounds of internationals, questions arise that they have put their trust in him and clearly see something that we once did, so would he also benefit from being picked as one of our captains again?
We all know what happened the first time around when he had the captain’s armband. At the Emirates in the Crystal Palace game in October, Arsenal fans were given a rather different side to Xhaka. Fans all over then thought he had played his last game for us with his agent at the time even confirming he would be leaving in the January transfer window..
Forward on almost 11 months and Xhaka has had one of the best turnarounds we have seen for a while in any player.
Under Arteta, he donned the captain’s armband for the first time since that October incident, in the game against, no coincidence, Crystal Palace again, this time in January 2020, only because Aubameyang and Lacazette were both off of the pitch.
It can be said that if Arteta has the faith, where he clearly sees Xhaka as a key figure in our team, then would it be fair to say that we could see Xhaka as one of our captains again come the future.
He has clearly learned from his mistakes and turned over a new leaf, so if Switzerland have the faith and trust that he can lead the team from the top, then why can’t he join the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette in being a captain for us again.
Because it is clear to see that his performances, communication and attitude on the pitch surely fits the role of what is expected of a captain.
Gooners would you like to see Xhaka as captain again?
Shenel Osman
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
We have a good captain in Auba. Xhaka can captain his country team but not arsenal fc anymore.
Why the need for this article in first place?
To upset Auba
A big fat YES! He is a natural leader and is highly respected in the dressing room. They should let Aubemayang just do his thing without the weight of captainship.
Granit can handle it.
Any day big yes
I have forgiven him, he is now behaving and given high performance regularly knowing that he wil be benched or shown the door by the ruthless manager, that was not the case wit Wenger and unai, if he was in man c, Chelsea , Man U , I bet we wud never hav seen his poor behaviour
I think the blame must lie with the manager at the time ,to give the captains Armband to a player who wasn’t playing well it was like throwing him to the wolves ,this was a manager who said he liked to cause friction amongst the team (whatever that ment )looked to me like he didn’t care for his players .
We all knew the atmosphere was toxic leading upto that game at a time we was witnessing the rein of probably the worst managers ever at the club .
We can now see 12 months on what a proper manager can do to players that aren’t the most gifted but gets 110% out of them .if only we would have sacked him 6 months earlier We would probably be playing Champions league football this season .
Nooooooooo!!!!!!
He was massive against a Germany. If you haven’t seen the highlights then watch now. Why the hell he can’t play like that for us I just don’t know!
Try watching some Arsenal games and you’ll see that he has been massive.
Give me a break, the guy should not be in the team if we have ambitions.
Then who????
No , thank you.
Let him concentrate and build on what he presently has.
It’s not as if we now trust him 100%
I’d say he would deserve it based on his performances and commitment but that he shouldn’t gey the the Captain’s armband, aside for moments where Auba gets subbed out (as I believe it already happened in some games)
There’s no actual need to add any unnecessary spotlight and public pressure on Granit and let him continue to do his thing well.
A player can still be an example of on-pitch leadership without the armband, just by leading from example and attitude! 🙂
If it ain’t broken, why tryna fix it?