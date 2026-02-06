Should Guehi Be Allowed To Play In The Carabao Cup Final ?

Pep Guardiola commands a great deal of respect, and there is little harm in asking questions when the worst possible outcome is a refusal. In this case, however, his request for Manchester City to ask the EFL to reconsider its rules and allow Marc Guehi to play in the Carabao Cup final appears puzzling. Guardiola himself expected the response to be negative, which raises legitimate questions about the purpose and timing of such an appeal.
Manchester City were fully aware of the regulations when they signed the defender. They knew there was a clear deadline before the first leg of the League Cup semi-final if Guehi was to be eligible for the competition. Like the FA, UEFA and FIFA, the EFL outlines its policies and any amendments at the start of each season. Clubs, managers and players may disagree with those rules, but they are still expected to understand and accept them.
Timing and acceptance of the rules
If there were genuine concerns about the regulation, the appropriate moment to challenge it would have been before the campaign began. Waiting until a competition has one match remaining to request an exception feels ill-judged. There is an important distinction between disagreeing with a rule and refusing to accept it. Football regularly produces moments where supporters feel aggrieved, such as when VAR decisions hinge on marginal offside calls. In those situations, officials are applying the law as written, even if the law itself is unpopular.
The same principle applies here. Challenging rules only when the outcome is personally inconvenient undermines the integrity of the competition. Making an argument when a trophy is at stake weakens its credibility and places unnecessary pressure on governing bodies.
Implications for the final
Some may sympathise with the view that it is unreasonable for a club to pay a player significant wages and still be unable to select him for a major final. However, the reality is that these restrictions are known in advance and apply equally to all clubs. Arsenal would not accept a sudden rule change on the eve of a final, and nor should they be expected to.
Guehi’s presence in the opposition defence could genuinely influence the outcome of the match. That is precisely why rules should remain consistent until the competition concludes, ensuring fairness and avoiding precedents that could damage the game’s credibility
Personally I think the rules are Archaic. You sign for a club what ever period of time in the season you should be allowed to play what ever game
Unfortunately the rules are the rules so we have to abide by them. Next season though it should be scrapped.
I am Always happy he is banned. 😃
Onwards and upwards
No he shouldn’t be allowed to play in my opinion. The rules were known at the beginning of the season. If the rule is to be changed, then it should only be done at the start of the next season.
What is it with Manchester City and the rules. They really need to study these rules, instead of trying to get around them at every turn.
115 charges ring any bells?. 🤦♂️
My view on this is similar to many whom I’ve hears from.
Should he be allowed to play? No, as right now the rules state that he can’t, end of story. They would have known this when thy signed him, surely.
Is it a stupid rule? Yes completely, and perhaps should be changed going forward.
I think City might have broken enough rules (that still hasn’t been addressed) and should be content to stick to this rule, even though I agree it possible needs removing after the season is done.
It’s a completely pointless rule that should be slung out, but in no way will it get changed during a season. Get real Pep.
No, the rules are the rules. End of. Then it is the same for all.
Your last paragraph hit the nail on the head.
It’s more than a possibility that this will be City’s only trophy this season so he’s trying every angle of opportunity to gain an advantage
Pep can’t bend the rule for this one.
Even if Guehi plays if we are going to win then we will win.
They still have good enough defenders to play that finals.
The Rule in question should be followed and can’t be altered simply for the benefit of one manager or a club. It appears Semenyo signing fell inside the rule, timeframe and criterion whilst Guehi – unfortunately for him – had been signed days too late to play the final. Usually The Rules made with foresight of consequences, they will not be formulated at a whim or without the benefit of hindsight. Altho It may be in future the same rules might have to be revised as a result of a much more severe, bigger, individual’s or club’s detriment in which case a precedent will have to be set to address the inconsistency – there is NO such detriment OR precedent to set in this matter.