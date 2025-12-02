Should Gyokeres return automatically send Merino to the bench?

Viktor Gyokeres returned to the Arsenal squad for their match against Chelsea, coming on as a substitute in what was a welcome sight for a team that has recently lost several key players to injury. Over the past few weeks, Arsenal’s depth has been praised as they have managed to cope reasonably well with absences, yet the recurring injuries continue to place strain on the squad.
Although the Gunners have struggled to prevent further setbacks, one positive has been the timely recovery of injured players, who often return just as another teammate in the same position becomes unavailable. Gyokeres’ return is therefore encouraging, but it raises a significant question regarding selection, as Mikel Merino has performed admirably in his absence.
The Selection Dilemma
Merino has been both loyal and effective, contributing consistently during a demanding period for the team. However, Arsenal invested heavily to secure Gyokeres, and he remains the club’s main striker. This naturally prompts debate over whether Merino should now be sidelined or whether his form warrants continued involvement in the starting line-up.
A source has informed Metro Sport that Merino’s strong performances have given Mikel Arteta a genuine selection headache, particularly now that Gyokeres is fit again. While the Swede is an important figure for the club, he has not yet reached his brilliant best this season, which further complicates the decision.
Balancing Merit and Investment
Arteta must now decide how best to balance the merit of current form with the long-term expectations surrounding Gyokeres. Maintaining momentum is essential as the season progresses, and Merino’s recent displays suggest he could provide stability at a crucial moment. At the same time, Gyokeres was signed to lead the line, and his return is likely to influence how the manager approaches upcoming fixtures.
The coming matches will reveal whether Arteta opts for continuity with Merino or chooses to reinstate Gyokeres as the focal point of the attack. Either way, the competition for places highlights the strength and depth that Arsenal continue to rely upon.
Arsenal has evolved since the last time we played with a straight 9. Our football is very technical, and requires lots of movement 📴 and with the ball. Merino has done well thus far. Gyokeres is finding his feet, but the one player that has excelled in this role is Havertz. ⚽
Goobers is a striker Arsenal paid a lot to add to its team. Merino is a MF player used to fill in as a striker when Goykeres is injured or unavailable for one reason or another. Ideally, each player in a squad as big as Arsenal’s m8st play his position to the best of his ability. Lets not confuse ourselves.
For me it’s not even about that. It’s about managing minutes at this point. We are going into a busy schedule and we need to be careful not to overplay some of these guys. Merino has played a lot of minutes recently for both Arsenal & Spain and could need a breather.
We are also going to need Merino to take some minutes off of Rice,who hasn’t had any rest really.
For now, I’d be looking to get Gyokeres and hopefully Jesus match fit and they need to play. Same with Odegaard & Madueke.
I would start Gyokeres this match; good chance for him to build some confidence with his return. Secondly, we need to give Merino a break, so he can return and give Rice a rest.
I agree that managing minutes is going to be key for the tough month of December. Hopefully with Saliba returning soon we can rotate him, Mosquera, and Hincapie in those 2 positions.
Also White can rest Timber, and MLS can rest Calafiori, plus he looked really rusty his last time out. Saka, Madueke, and Martinelli can rotate those 2 wong positions, and hopefully Havertz can rotate with Gyokeres; not a fan of Jesus as striker, been there done that, no goals to show for it.
Added pressure on Arteta, not just for results, but for rotation and keeping fresh legs and healthy bodies on the pitch. We have the quality to rotate, Hopefully Arteta will use this month to rotate and have our squad fresh and ready for the new year.