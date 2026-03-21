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Should Gyokeres start over Havertz in the Carabao Cup final?

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has shown marked improvement in recent weeks, scoring several important goals for Arsenal, which has led to discussions about his potential inclusion in the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup final.

The Swedish forward has not yet replicated the prolific goal-scoring form he displayed during his time at Sporting Lisbon, which was a key factor behind Arsenal’s decision to bring him to the club. Despite this, there remains a strong belief within the squad that he will continue to develop and deliver consistently if given regular opportunities.

Selection Dilemma

Arsenal face a significant decision ahead of the final, with Kai Havertz presenting a reliable alternative in attack. Known for his composure in high-pressure situations, Havertz has previously demonstrated his ability on the biggest stage, including scoring in a Champions League final. His intelligence and positional awareness make him a dependable option for such an important fixture.

However, former professional Paul Dickov has offered a different perspective. Speaking via the Metro, he said:

‘I think Kai Havertz, he’s maybe a false nine, he causes problems with positions, he’s very intelligent.

‘But for me, being a centre forward myself, I think Gyokeres would probably be the tougher to play against, because the one thing he does want to do is run in behind and that can be a real handful.’

Form Versus Experience

Gyokeres’ recent form could make him a compelling choice to start, particularly given his ability to stretch defences and create space with his movement. His direct style of play offers a different attacking dimension, which could prove valuable against strong opposition.

At the same time, Havertz’s efficiency and experience in high-stakes matches cannot be overlooked. His calmness under pressure and tactical intelligence provide Arsenal with a level of assurance in crucial moments.

Ultimately, the decision will rest on whether Arsenal prioritise current form or proven experience, with both players offering distinct advantages as the team prepares for one of its most important matches of the season.

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