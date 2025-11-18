Should Hincapie start for Arsenal if Gabriel is injured?

Piero Hincapie joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer as one of the finest defenders available. The Ecuador star has been in strong form over recent seasons, a level of consistency that persuaded the Gunners to bring him into their squad before allowing Jakub Kiwior to move to FC Porto. Hincapie arrived to fill the gap left by the Polish player, who now features in Portugal, yet the new signing has found himself facing a similar difficulty.

Hincapie’s Early Struggles for Minutes

Hincapie is currently struggling for regular game time. He has become the fourth-choice centre back, positioned behind Gabriel, William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera in the hierarchy at the Emirates. For a player who won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen two seasons ago, such limited involvement appears somewhat at odds with his pedigree. He continues to apply himself diligently and remains focused on earning more opportunities. His perseverance may soon pay off, particularly as Gabriel returned from the international break carrying an injury.

It is still uncertain whether Gabriel will recover in time to feature against Tottenham, yet Hincapie made a strong case for selection during the international break. His performances for Ecuador were impressive, reinforcing the argument that he could be ready to step in if required. Given his composure, defensive intelligence and recent form, the possibility of him starting in place of the Brazilian is increasingly plausible.

International Performances Strengthening His Claim

According to Football Insider, Hincapie captained Ecuador in their 0 0 draw against Canada, a match in which he delivered several notable statistics. The report states that no opponent dribbled past him, he won 80 per cent of his ground duels and he produced 12 defensive contributions. These numbers underline both his reliability and his defensive authority, suggesting that he could offer Arsenal stability at a crucial moment.

As cited by the same source, his leadership on the international stage further highlights his capacity to take responsibility in demanding situations. If Arsenal require a dependable and confident option in central defence, his recent form indicates that he may be ready to assume that role. Whether he is selected to face Tottenham remains to be seen, but the evidence suggests that Hincapie has done more than enough to merit serious consideration.

