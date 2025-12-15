Should Hwang Hee-Chan have been sent off against Arsenal?

Wolves were aggressive and highly determined to secure a result in their match against Arsenal at the weekend, setting the tone for what proved to be one of the Gunners’ most demanding fixtures of the season so far. Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to impose themselves and were well below their usual standards for long periods of the game.

Despite the poor performance, it was one of those matches where Arsenal simply had to find a way to get a result, regardless of how difficult the circumstances were. In that sense, they will take some satisfaction from coming through the contest with the outcome they needed. However, within the club, there is a clear understanding that much more is required if they are to achieve success in the league this season.

Performance concerns and title pressure

As things stand, Arsenal are not enjoying a strong run of form, and that has inevitably increased the pressure. Manchester City remain close behind and have the quality and experience to capitalise on any slip. If Arsenal fail to raise their level quickly, they risk being overtaken sooner rather than later.

The Wolves match highlighted several areas that need improvement, particularly in terms of control and composure. While resilience can be praised on occasions, relying on grinding out difficult results is not a sustainable approach if the aim is to remain competitive at the top of the table throughout the campaign.

Controversial refereeing decision

The game may also be remembered for a controversial incident involving Hwang Hee Chan and Myles Lewis Skelly. The Wolves attacker appeared to tackle dangerously on the Arsenal player during a challenge, an action many felt was serious enough to warrant a red card. Instead, Hwang was shown a yellow card, and although VAR reviewed the incident, the on-field decision was upheld.

That verdict surprised many Arsenal supporters, with a strong feeling that the outcome might have been different had an Arsenal player committed a similar offence. The perceived inconsistency has added to frustrations surrounding officiating decisions in key moments.

According to Football Insider, a source close to the situation has suggested that the challenge should have resulted in a sending off due to its dangerous nature. While the decision did not ultimately change the result, it has fuelled debate and added another layer of scrutiny to an already tense encounter for Arsenal.