Mikel Merino continues to demonstrate his exceptional goal-scoring ability on the international stage, and the midfielder will now aim to carry that fine form into his performances for Arsenal. The Spanish international has been in superb form for his country, contributing goals consistently and showcasing his versatility across multiple positions. Arsenal view Merino as an integral member of their squad and reportedly intend to retain him for the long term, recognising both his technical quality and leadership on the pitch.

During the previous season, Merino was asked to operate in an unfamiliar number nine role following a series of injuries that left the Gunners short of strikers. Despite the positional change, he adapted impressively, providing crucial goals and maintaining his composure in front of goal. Now restored to his preferred midfield role, Merino still finds himself pushed forward at times, particularly in the latter stages of matches when Viktor Gyokeres is substituted. His ability to contribute effectively in multiple areas of the pitch has made him a valuable tactical option for Mikel Arteta.

A Goalscoring Midfielder in Form

Merino’s impressive international record continues to grow, with the midfielder scoring another brace for Spain during the most recent international window. His consistent output for the national team has drawn attention from both supporters and analysts, who see him as one of the most reliable goal-scoring midfielders currently in Europe. With Martin Odegaard now sidelined through injury, attention has turned to who might assume the creative responsibilities in Arsenal’s midfield. Many fans anticipate Eberechi Eze stepping into that role, yet Merino’s current form suggests he could also play a pivotal part.

Tactical Options for Arteta

According to Football Insider, Merino could be called upon to replace Odegaard in Arsenal’s starting lineup. While this may not be the most popular choice among some supporters, the report suggests that Arsenal’s need for goals makes Merino a logical option given his current scoring record. The Spaniard’s knack for arriving in the box at the right time and his confidence in front of goal could provide the team with an additional attacking threat as they look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Manager Mikel Arteta may also explore ways to incorporate both Merino and Eze into the same side, combining creativity and scoring ability in the midfield. With Gyokeres yet to rediscover his best form, having another consistent goalscorer in Merino could prove vital as Arsenal seek to convert dominance into results and continue their push for silverware this season.

