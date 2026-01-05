Should Jesus bench Gyokeres for the Liverpool game?

Viktor Gyokeres remains Arsenal’s first-choice striker, yet the Swede has found consistency difficult to achieve since his arrival at the club. Despite this, Mikel Arteta has continued to show faith in him, regularly selecting the forward even as goals have been hard to come by. Arsenal have still performed strongly overall, establishing themselves as one of the most formidable sides in English football and continuing to collect victories at a faster rate than many of their domestic rivals.

Gyokeres has largely retained his place in the starting line-up since moving to the Premier League. Arteta has appeared willing to look beyond the striker’s lack of goals, valuing his work rate and contribution to the team’s overall structure. His movement, pressing, and unselfish running have often created space for teammates, enabling others to capitalise in advanced positions.

Expectations Following a Big Move

However, expectations were understandably high when Arsenal invested heavily to bring Gyokeres to the club. His prolific scoring record at Sporting Club was a major factor behind the transfer, and goals were a key reason he was viewed as the solution to Arsenal’s attacking needs. While his all-around play has offered benefits, the reality remains that strikers are ultimately judged on their ability to convert chances.

So far, Gyokeres has struggled to replicate the scoring form that earned him the move. This has led to growing debate among supporters about whether Arsenal can continue to rely on him as their leading forward, particularly in matches where fine margins can decide the outcome.

Selection Dilemma Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Arsenal’s next fixture against Liverpool has intensified that discussion. With Gabriel Jesus now back from injury and Kai Havertz also fit again, Arteta has more options available in attack. Some fans believe the upcoming match could represent an opportunity to freshen the frontline and potentially alter the balance of the team.

As reported by Standard Sport, Arteta is carefully weighing his options before deciding which player will lead the line against Liverpool. The decision will be significant, not only for the immediate result but also for shaping the direction of Arsenal’s attacking strategy in the weeks ahead.