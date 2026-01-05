Should Jesus bench Gyokeres for the Liverpool game?

Viktor Gyokeres remains Arsenal’s first-choice striker, yet the Swede has found consistency difficult to achieve since his arrival at the club. Despite this, Mikel Arteta has continued to show faith in him, regularly selecting the forward even as goals have been hard to come by. Arsenal have still performed strongly overall, establishing themselves as one of the most formidable sides in English football and continuing to collect victories at a faster rate than many of their domestic rivals.
Gyokeres has largely retained his place in the starting line-up since moving to the Premier League. Arteta has appeared willing to look beyond the striker’s lack of goals, valuing his work rate and contribution to the team’s overall structure. His movement, pressing, and unselfish running have often created space for teammates, enabling others to capitalise in advanced positions.
Expectations Following a Big Move
However, expectations were understandably high when Arsenal invested heavily to bring Gyokeres to the club. His prolific scoring record at Sporting Club was a major factor behind the transfer, and goals were a key reason he was viewed as the solution to Arsenal’s attacking needs. While his all-around play has offered benefits, the reality remains that strikers are ultimately judged on their ability to convert chances.
So far, Gyokeres has struggled to replicate the scoring form that earned him the move. This has led to growing debate among supporters about whether Arsenal can continue to rely on him as their leading forward, particularly in matches where fine margins can decide the outcome.
Selection Dilemma Ahead of Liverpool Clash
Arsenal’s next fixture against Liverpool has intensified that discussion. With Gabriel Jesus now back from injury and Kai Havertz also fit again, Arteta has more options available in attack. Some fans believe the upcoming match could represent an opportunity to freshen the frontline and potentially alter the balance of the team.
As reported by Standard Sport, Arteta is carefully weighing his options before deciding which player will lead the line against Liverpool. The decision will be significant, not only for the immediate result but also for shaping the direction of Arsenal’s attacking strategy in the weeks ahead.
Not giving up on Gyokeres but yes….Jesus should start on Thursday.
Gyokeres should start up front. Let’s keep faith with him.
Gyokeres has underperformed fan expectations in terms of goals, and there has been plenty enough speculation about the WHY there.
The counterargument is that with him up front in the team, we’ve still won 17, drawn 1, and only lost 1. Our record this term has been worse without him in the squad. Arteta has evidently figured out how to use him best if he needs to include him.
For all Gyok’s individual flaws, and fit concerns when it comes to being a more attacking side, he can still score with several body parts. Opponents are committing defenders to mark him. We’ve been successfully using him to tie up these defenders and create openings for others. There’s no reason why Liverpool wouldn’t also want to try to mark him out of the game for reasons of his multiple goal-scoring body parts, so sticking with a system that works, at least for the first 60 mins, seems logical enough. But Arteta is smart enough to have a few game plans up his sleeve so I look forward to seeing what moves he pulls knowing everyone was disappointed in the last outing against this opponent. We can beat them if we’re hungrier, and he knows it as well as we do.
Jesus’s should start as gyokeres is not good enough for Arsenal, who would you have etetike or gyokeres maybe bring on gyokeres at 70 mins if needed
Gyokeres is our primary striker at afc, so resigning or demoting him into a substandard team role is tantamount to admitting we had little or no idea (whatsoever) what we were looking for opting to bring him in. He will find his feet and come good, maybe needs to lose some more weight but let’s not veer away from the belief fans shared upon his arrival. He wasn’t my first choice but now he dons the shirt i will egging him on to do better – to do well.
He already knows the expectation, the levels and he will play his part in all competitions.