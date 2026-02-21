Should Jesus bench Gyokeres for the Tottenham game

Gabriel Jesus has returned from injury without experiencing any discomfort and has featured regularly for Arsenal, yet Viktor Gyokeres remains the club’s first-choice striker.
Jesus has delivered encouraging performances in recent matches and is applying pressure on Mikel Arteta to grant him more opportunities in the starting lineup. Despite this, the Gunners have continued to select Gyokeres whenever he is fit, leaving the Brazilian to make his impact primarily from the bench.
Selection Dilemma for Arteta
Jesus is expected to receive additional minutes before the end of the season, but questions persist over whether he now merits more starts than Gyokeres. Arteta faces a challenging decision, particularly as neither striker has consistently excelled when named in the starting eleven.
This situation has complicated matters for the Arsenal manager. Balancing competition for places while maintaining attacking fluidity is essential as the team seeks improved performances in the coming weeks. Integrating both forwards effectively could prove decisive during a critical phase of the campaign.
Calls for Change Ahead of Tottenham Clash
Ahead of the fixture against Tottenham this weekend, a report by Football Insider suggests that the most prudent course of action would be for Arteta to replace Gyokeres with Jesus in the starting side. The report argues that while the Brazilian is not without flaws, Gyokeres’ display against Wolves raised concerns.
In that match, Gyokeres failed to register a single shot, an outcome that has intensified scrutiny of his recent contributions. Such a performance inevitably fuels debate over whether a temporary spell on the bench would be beneficial.
Arteta must now assess form, confidence and tactical requirements before making a final decision. With Arsenal competing at a high level, selecting the right striker could significantly influence their prospects in the weeks ahead.
Point: Wittingly or unwittingly
worldwide media can be guilty of being over zealous with our wins and exaggerating the impact of our losses. Seems pointless not playing
Gyokeres at this juncture considering why he was brought in as well as his lengthy contract. I think he’ll score against spurs – if he doesn’t contribute someway against our sworn enemy will he ever?
I have a feeling he might do a lot better next season. He puts in the work and when the rest of the team is functioning, he does help by making the space that others more often exploit, but now the pressure is on and we need our CF to step up and he’s not been able to. Don’t particularly expect jesus to either, unfortunately – of the players who ever used at CF, merino and havertz have shown themselves the most reliable when the chips are down.
@Davi
|
I agree with much of what you’ve said, I also think Merino in all his iterations is a very big miss be it as a striker option or supporting attack in midfield only thing is … re: VG14 … we earnestly need him to show up this season, not next when all our competitors will be stronger. Yes Havertz and Merino have brought us cheer.
Lets hope Kai Havertz is fit to start. I put him ahead of both …. .
Havertz should only play 10-20 mins a game for 3 months, guy is made from glass unfortunately
Whoever we play, we still don’t have a cutting edge striker. Part of that is down to the way we play, but regardless Gyokeres has been disappointing. I would rather see Havertz or Jesus start and Gyokeres come on for the last 30 minutes or so.
Its almost certain (already) who Arteta will choose to head the line or was he a mistake? Kai Havertz supporting has to be a huge plus. If you opted to wear No14 shirt you should be first choice to show up in a cauldron, that is the NLD.
Looking at the Brighton game today. And their currently 2-0 up at half time. Danny Welbeck scored their second.
How I wish he was still an Arsenal player. He would have been very useful in the run in.
He maybe 30+, but he’s still a more than useful striker.
“He’s a consummate professional” able to keep fit and make the difference. But hold tight… Havertz could be the difference for us too – he’s not to be overlooked (provided he stays fit?).
Jesus has not shown he’s better than Gyokores when given the chance so Gyokeres would start for me. I’d probably go with Kai at CF if he’s cleared fit enough to start though it’s unlikely- I think Gyokores could perform better as a sub coming against tiring legs and spaces opening up like he did against Leeds.
Jesus has shown absolutely nothing and doesn’t fit in the teams play. He isn’t a striker and he plays too deep.
He came on against Wolves, when we were 2 goals up and was none existent.
Neither should be staring but here we are ,problem when you have a manager who as no clue how to get the best out of forward players .
Safety first kind of guy ..