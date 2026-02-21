Should Jesus bench Gyokeres for the Tottenham game

Gabriel Jesus has returned from injury without experiencing any discomfort and has featured regularly for Arsenal, yet Viktor Gyokeres remains the club’s first-choice striker.

Jesus has delivered encouraging performances in recent matches and is applying pressure on Mikel Arteta to grant him more opportunities in the starting lineup. Despite this, the Gunners have continued to select Gyokeres whenever he is fit, leaving the Brazilian to make his impact primarily from the bench.

Selection Dilemma for Arteta

Jesus is expected to receive additional minutes before the end of the season, but questions persist over whether he now merits more starts than Gyokeres. Arteta faces a challenging decision, particularly as neither striker has consistently excelled when named in the starting eleven.

This situation has complicated matters for the Arsenal manager. Balancing competition for places while maintaining attacking fluidity is essential as the team seeks improved performances in the coming weeks. Integrating both forwards effectively could prove decisive during a critical phase of the campaign.

Calls for Change Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Ahead of the fixture against Tottenham this weekend, a report by Football Insider suggests that the most prudent course of action would be for Arteta to replace Gyokeres with Jesus in the starting side. The report argues that while the Brazilian is not without flaws, Gyokeres’ display against Wolves raised concerns.

In that match, Gyokeres failed to register a single shot, an outcome that has intensified scrutiny of his recent contributions. Such a performance inevitably fuels debate over whether a temporary spell on the bench would be beneficial.

Arteta must now assess form, confidence and tactical requirements before making a final decision. With Arsenal competing at a high level, selecting the right striker could significantly influence their prospects in the weeks ahead.