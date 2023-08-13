Should Jesus injury stop Balogun from leaving Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun finds himself on Arsenal’s transfer list following his declaration that he will only consider a permanent departure from the Emirates, rather than another loan spell, after his successful stint at Reims.

Having shone during his loan in France, Balogun is eager to forge a career as a regular starter away from Arsenal. AS Monaco and Inter Milan have emerged as notable contenders vying for his signature, with the possibility of securing his services before the transfer window closes.

Despite Arsenal’s stance on seeking a substantial fee for Balogun’s transfer, circumstances may lead them to reconsider their decision reckons Football Insider. This shift could be attributed to the injury of Gabriel Jesus, sidelining the Brazilian striker for a number of weeks. This setback leaves Eddie Nketiah and Balogun as the sole recognised strikers in the squad.

Given this constrained array of options, there are indications that Balogun’s aspirations to depart the Emirates might be hindered. The injury to Gabriel Jesus has raised doubts about the feasibility of Balogun leaving, as Arsenal is unlikely to part with him when they face a shortage of trustworthy strikers at the outset of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Allowing Balogun to leave has become trickier and we probably need to keep the attacker in the squad now.

The American did well in France and might contribute to our season if we give him chances.

However, if a huge offer arrives for his signature, we must consider it.