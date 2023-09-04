Should Jesus now displace Nketiah in Arsenal’s starting line-up

The return of Jesus by Daisy

Arteta started the game against Manchester United with Eddie Nketiah starting as the number nine. After a good start to the campaign and immediately hitting the ground running, Arteta seemed to want to keep this momentum going.

Nketiah had a good game but lacked that bit of energy to finish off what was a game of end-to-end football in the second half. In the 76th minute Arteta looked to his bench to try bring on some needed intensity in the forward line and up stepped Jesus.

Jesus made an instant impact, bringing energy and eagerness back into the Arsenal team’s style of play and leaving the Man United players lost for how to control him. Coming on with the usual type of aggression were used to, he pushed up the pitch, nearly assisting a goal for Martin Odegaard in the 6th minute of overtime but unfortunately the shot was blocked.

Linking up play and pushing hard, not long after Declan Rice netted a goal to put us in front, Jesus’s hard work had paid off. After a beautiful pass from Fabio Vieira, Jesus picked up the ball in the centre and steamrollered through United’s defence, leaving Diego Dalot on the floor and Andre Onana the only player to beat.

Showing his experience with a drop of the shoulder and after a long-awaited return from injury, Jesus fired the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of the net, putting the cherry on top of the cake and sealing the win for Arsenal. After fighting to come back from a knee injury, the super sub looks hungry and ready for this upcoming season.

What’s your thoughts on his comeback cameo Gooners? Do you think Jesus starts after the international break or will Arteta stick with Nketiah?

Daisy Mae

