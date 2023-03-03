Should Jonas Eidevall have found a solution to Arsenal Women’s goalscoring problems by now?

Arsenal women have a big game against Chelsea this coming weekend. That game is not just any other game; it is the Continental Tyres League Cup Final, a game in which whoever comes out on top will be crowned champs.

Arsenal have been on a shaky run and just lost to Chelsea this past weekend, but will be hoping for better fortunes this weekend. Arseblog correspondent Tim of The Arsenal Women Arse Cast Podcast hosted journalist and Chelsea fan Jessy Parker Humpreys, and they spoke at length about the current Arsenal situation and the Arsenal vs. Chelsea Conti Cup Final. Jessy had a lot to say, but she didn’t mince words in her assessment of where Arsenal are.

Tim asked her to give him her opinion, and here are bits of what she had to say: “(31:39) Obviously, Arsenal losing Mead and Miedema has been a massive blow, and I think it would be hard for many clubs to get over that. I do feel like the amount of focus on the two of them has become quite outsized, and I also think that I am kind of surprised there’s not been more questions asked of Jonas… I think I mean It is testament to him that it seems there is so much goodwill around him. You know, it feels like there is a lot more criticism for Claire Wheatley, for example, but for me, this Arsenal squad still should be, I think, good enough to be playing at a higher level than they are right now. I think there is also an extent where it feels like there is a real lack of belief in the squad… (34:34) When you’ve got players of Arsenal’s quality, you will be stupid to totally write them off.”

It is clear Arsenal need to change their mentality to live up to their expectations, but the Arsenal boss needs to be creative, as Jessy adds: “(33:31) But I still feel like I personally, if I was an Arsenal fan would have expected more from Jonas in finding solutions to the injuries than I feel like he has so far.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think that other than the mentality of the Arsenal players, Jonas Eidevall is letting his team down?

Michelle Maxwell