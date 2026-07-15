Should Jude Bellingham captain England ahead of Declan Rice?

Declan Rice is one of the leaders within the England squad and is widely expected to become the national team’s captain at some point in the future. However, securing that role may prove to be a significant challenge.

Harry Kane continues to perform at the highest level, but it would not be a surprise if he decided to retire from international football in the near future, particularly if England wins the World Cup this summer.

Rice remains a leading candidate

Kane is already England’s all-time leading goalscorer and remains one of the finest players ever to represent the Three Lions. With that in mind, there is growing speculation that he may not continue until the next World Cup.

Rice is considerably younger and, if he maintains his current level of performance, is expected to remain a key part of the England squad for years to come. That has naturally led many supporters to view him as a strong candidate to inherit the captain’s armband.

The Arsenal midfielder has consistently demonstrated his leadership qualities through his performances and commitment to the national team. His influence on and off the pitch has strengthened the belief that he could eventually lead England into a new era.

Agbonlahor backs Bellingham

The same discussion has taken place at Arsenal, where Rice has also been tipped as a potential successor to Martin Odegaard as captain. However, according to Talk Sport, Gabby Agbonlahor believes another player is the obvious choice to succeed Kane as England captain.

He said: “Let’s not get it twisted, people talk about Declan Rice, no it’s not, Jude Bellingham is the next England captain after Harry Kane.

“No-brainer. Say no more.”

Agbonlahor’s comments underline the competition for one of the most important leadership roles in English football. While Rice continues to strengthen his credentials through consistent performances, Bellingham is also regarded as one of the country’s brightest talents, ensuring the debate over England’s future captain is likely to continue for some time.

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