Should Kai Havertz be in the Arsenal starting line-up against his old club Chelsea?

This international break will eventually end, and Arteta and the boys will return to action. When the league resumes, our team’s first task will be to travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday. Arteta must make some tough calls for that game. One such call will be whether or not to start Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz’s confidence should be growing; he scored in our 4-0 win over Bournemouth and assisted Gabriel Martinelli’s goal in our 1-0 win over defending champions Manchester City in the last two league games.

I believe that his contributions in the last two league games should have boosted his confidence, but starting against Chelsea may be wise for him to build on the momentum he is on. Aside from that, Arteta can start him and give him a chance to prove to Chelsea that they were wrong to let him go. Players who return to face teams where they previously played but were not successful tend to put in a good shift and excel.

Even if there are reasons that Havertz can shine against his former team, starting him has certain ramifications. How certain are we that he will be a success?

How certain are we that Chelsea fans will be kind to him? They may boo him every time he gets the ball and makes even the smallest mistake, which might affect his rising confidence.?

Aside from that, seeing Rice play box-to-box midfielder left us realizing how influential he can be in that role. Many of us would like to see him continue in that role.

In fact, it’s been suggested that the ex-West Ham star’s skill with the ball is obvious even when he’s not playing defensive midfielder. But Rice may revert to playing as a No. 6, but is that a tactical shift Arteta wants to make, forsaking the tactical approach he used against Manchester City that laid the groundwork for our first league win over the Citizens since 2015?

Overall, it will be intriguing to see what Arteta decides about Kai Havertz on Saturday. Do you think he should start the game?

Darren N

