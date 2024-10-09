Should Kai Havertz be scoring even more goals for Arsenal?

Kai Havertz is proving to be quite the player. The German international has improved game after game in red and white. From remarks have changed from such as “With Havertz on the pitch, Arsenal are playing a man down” to “With Havertz, we don’t miss Martin Odegaard.”

Kai Havertz is currently showcasing his finest form with six goals in six consecutive matches at the Emirates, highlighting the remarkable resurgence he is experiencing. I know most of us like the Havertz we are experiencing, but what if I told you he can get better?

Former Premier League goalie Ben Foster suggests that if the German striker can simply be more efficient, he could significantly increase his goal tally. Foster stated on his Cycling GK YouTube channel: “For me, it’s four good chances to a goal for Kai Havertz. That’s how it feels to me. Every time I watch him, he has so many good chances, and he will only ever put one of them away.”

As technically gifted as he is, if Havertz manages to score more goals and persists in his all-action style in the Arsenal attack, what Premier League attack could possibly rival the Gunners’?

Arsenal can be the super team they desire to be with a high goal-scoring forward, thanks to their strong defensive presence and a reliable midfield. So do you think Havertz can improve his sharpness in front of the goal?

Darren N

