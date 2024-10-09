Should Kai Havertz be scoring even more goals for Arsenal?

Kai Havertz is proving to be quite the player. The German international has improved game after game in red and white. From remarks have changed from such as “With Havertz on the pitch, Arsenal are playing a man down” to “With Havertz, we don’t miss Martin Odegaard.”
Kai Havertz is currently showcasing his finest form with six goals in six consecutive matches at the Emirates, highlighting the remarkable resurgence he is experiencing. I know most of us like the Havertz we are experiencing, but what if I told you he can get better?
Former Premier League goalie Ben Foster suggests that if the German striker can simply be more efficient, he could significantly increase his goal tally. Foster stated on his Cycling GK YouTube channel: “For me, it’s four good chances to a goal for Kai Havertz. That’s how it feels to me. Every time I watch him, he has so many good chances, and he will only ever put one of them away.”
As technically gifted as he is, if Havertz manages to score more goals and persists in his all-action style in the Arsenal attack, what Premier League attack could possibly rival the Gunners’?
Arsenal can be the super team they desire to be with a high goal-scoring forward, thanks to their strong defensive presence and a reliable midfield. So do you think Havertz can improve his sharpness in front of the goal?
Darren N
More nonsense from someone who hasn’t watched a full 90 minutes of the arsenal play football. Bar Halaand I wouldn’t swap Kai for any Cf in the league. maybe even world football. The german is a class act all round
Foster might be spot on here, it’s not a criticism of Havertz but I also think he should be scoring more goals. I know there’s reasons for this not happening, like Havertz does a lot of work all round and doesn’t stay in the box like other no.9s but I still feel he’s not ruthless enough and am sure he’s working on this with the coaching staff .
I don’t think anyone would criticise Havertz for his all-round performance, but it’s specifically goals we’re talking about here.
The thing is that Havertz hasn’t been a really prolific goal scorer in his career to date. He’s got into double figures three times since his debut for Bayer Leverkusen back in 2016-17, and two of those were while he was still with them. His best season was 2017-18 with 17 Bundesliga goals.
He’s only achieved double figures once since coming to the EPL back in 2020-21 and that, as we all know, was with Arsenal last season (13 goals).
So far, Havertz has 4 goals from 7 EPL games and that may suggest he’ll surpass last season’s total anyway. However, there’s no formula that proves one way or another that he’ll get “y” goals after 38 games if he’s got “x” goals after 7 games. Strikers can go in and out of goal-scoring form, get injured, suspended etc. I see him currently as a goal-scorer mainly in the mid-teens.
That said, my concern is not so much with Havertz playing/scoring, as when he’s not playing – if/when the alternatives aren’t too encouraging in my opinion.