Should Kai Havertz or Fabio Vieira start Arsenal’s Champions League game against PSV?

When the team sheet came out for the game against Everton, a big name was clearly left out. Arteta who made three changes from our game against Manchester United, decided that Kai Havertz would be dropped to the bench and Fabio Vieira was set to replace him.
Havertz, who hasn’t really hit the ground running since joining the Gunners from Chelsea this summer, had started every game this season coming up to the Everton game. It’s hard to judge why he was dropped, having just come back from the international break with Germany, it could be as simple as Arteta not wanting to risk his fitness and wanting to rotate the squad or it could be the fact he hasn’t impressed in red and white so far.
Vieira, who did look good on Sunday afternoon, came in with a lot of energy but in my opinion didn’t really change how we’ve been playing dramatically, although he did make a great through pass to Martinelli for the goal that was ultimately disallowed with VAR for offside, I still didn’t think it was a standout performance over what we’ve already seen from Havertz.
Havertz came on from Vieira against Everton in the 80th minute and had a good 10-minute cameo, nothing that really stood out, but he did his job. After coming back from the international break with an assist for Germany against France, Arsenal fans would have been hoping that he came back with some needed confidence.
We have a lot of games this season, playing in four competitions and playing a game almost every three days, so rotation is going to be key if we want success, and having two good players to compete for a position is always what you want as a manager. If you look at Pep and Man City, their bench is always jam packed with quality and is always able to look to his bench and trust those coming on, ultimately this is what we want to see at Arsenal.
At this moment I wouldn’t look too much into it, I expect the change had more to do with rotation and the game against PSV in the back of Arteta’s mind, but it will be interesting to see who starts against PSV in our first game of The Champions League campaign. With a lot on the line and Arteta and the squad wanting to make a good impression after being out of the competition for so long, I’d expect him to be picking his strongest team.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think starts against PSV?
Daisy Mae
You got to start the sixty five million dollar man, its call Manmagement, you don’t want to damage such a huge player confidence.
For PSV am hoping to see ESR…..the young man deserves a call & run of games and am not sure he is a mile behind both Havertz and Viera……
Yes, let Smith-Rowe play in Xhaka’s position for the cup competitions and try Havertz in Odegaard’s position
Keep Vieira for the NLD to play with his best friend Martinelli. I expect a telepathic understanding from the Portuguese-speaking duo on the left wing
Yea Gai, ESR should play against PSV tomorrow. But guessing on what Arteta would do I think Havertz will play because of his UCL experience. Personally, I will prefer ESR against Spuds on Sunday than Havertz. I don’t see Arteta benching Saka for UCL tomorrow. Whoever the coach selects for tomorrow game we have enough quality to win. Jorginho could even play centrally while Rice plays in Xhaka role
I mean Smith-Rowe and Havertz could play together ahead of Vieira and Odegaard against PSV
I do wish more JA article could bring themselves to say somwething original , thought provoking or truly in some way different. . Rather than, like this piece, merely giving a bogstandard ordinary but oh,” so familiar” mere bland summation of the current situation.
Nothing to argue about of course, as the article played safe”, as so many do and so drearily too.
But how I LONG FOR SOMETHING TRULY THOUGHT PROVOKING, at least occasionally.
All we hope is Harvertz is a success at Arsenal. Should he or shouldn’t he play at this early stage is doing nothing than dividing opinion thus scapegoating a player. For me I hope to see ESR at some stage against PSV.
ESR should start and given a chance to impress..
I was expecting Vieira to get knocked about a bit by Everton, but he stood up well and had a good game, and might get the start against PSV, but Havertz has much more CL experience so could be preferred.
My guess is Havertz.
Kai Havertz is not a big name player. Pls let’s refrain from using the team to prop-up mediocre players.
Why has my post gone to moderator for approval. I haven’t been on this site since The Women’s World Cup. Been in New Zealand with the Women’s Japanese playing squad, and also been based in Japan weeks on end. A bit strange to be quite honest
Raya
White Tomi Gabi Kiwior
Jorginho
ESR Kai
Trossard Jesus Nelson
Rotation but still a team that should beat PSV. Keep Rice and Saka fresh for Spurs.
and Odegaard.
All I’m sure of is that Arteta and Arsenal fans all over the world expect nothing but a win. My point is Arteta is going for his strong and trusted squad.
ESR or Vieira or Havertz in that order. Havertz needs that one goal to boost that confidence which is more than likely rock bottom but we cannot and shouldn’t wait around for him to get into form.