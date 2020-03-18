Should keeping Saka at Arsenal be priority this summer?

Bukayo Saka has been impressing with regular first-team action this season, but much to the dismay of Arsenal fans, the youngster is yet to put pen to paper to a new deal.

The 18 year-old has been a rare bright spark in what has been a nightmare season so far, a point made all the more impressive given he has been utilised out of position at left-back also.

Much of the media is quick to pipe up about the prospect of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club this summer, but I would put it to you that a new contract for Saka could be just as crucial.

The young winger is inside the final 18 months of his current deal, and is supposedly earning as little as £3,000 per week presently. You would think he would be keen to sign an extension to his current deal quickly, with a big hike surely on the table, but we have failed to agree terms, sparking fear that he could have his head turned with a move away.

A number of teams would no doubt be keeping one eye on the situation with Saka already showing great ability and potential this term, and his manager will certainly not be happy if the club can’t tie things up.

Arteta said previously: “I’m really pleased with the way he [Saka] has developed.

“And I’m really pleased with the way he’s handling these situations because there’s a lot of highlight on him at the moment, but he’s still really humble.

“He’s still as keen to meet with my assistant, willing to improve. He’s a great kid and he makes big decisions in the final third.

“He’s not someone who hides. He’s got the vision and the ability to execute when the spaces are really tight. That’s a gift.”

Should Saka’s extension be made a priority this summer? Even more-so than Aubameyang?

Patrick