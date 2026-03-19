Should Kepa start for Arsenal against Man City in Carabao Cup final?

Kepa Arrizabalaga has served as Arsenal’s primary goalkeeper in the EFL Cup this season, and the Spaniard could retain his place between the posts when they face Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners have relied on David Raya for Premier League and Champions League fixtures, meaning Kepa has been entrusted with domestic cup responsibilities. His involvement has contributed to Arsenal’s progression to the final, underlining his importance within the squad despite not being the first choice in other competitions.

Kepa’s Experience and Preparation

Kepa appears to be preparing for the possibility of starting at Wembley, and he has reflected on his previous experience in major finals. His familiarity with high-pressure occasions could prove valuable as Arsenal aim to secure silverware.

As reported by the Metro, he said:

“I have played in the League Cup final before, but I have played many finals in my career, I have been lucky in that way.

“So I will just approach the game the best way that I can. We will prepare everything in the best way, because at the end the aim is to win.

“Just focus on the game, focus on us and prepare for the opponent. That’s it. I don’t think we need to approach anything differently.”

His comments reflect a composed and professional mindset, emphasising preparation and focus rather than any deviation from standard routines.

Selection Dilemma for Arteta

Kepa has performed well throughout the competition and arguably deserves to start in the final. His contributions in earlier rounds have played a key role in Arsenal reaching this stage, and continuity could be seen as a logical choice.

However, it is widely understood that David Raya remains Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper. This presents a potential dilemma for Mikel Arteta, who must decide between rewarding Kepa’s cup performances or relying on Raya’s established role within the team.

Kepa’s previous experience in finals, including his time at Chelsea, may influence the decision. Ultimately, the choice will rest with Arteta, who must balance form, experience, and squad hierarchy ahead of a crucial fixture.