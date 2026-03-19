Should Kepa start for Arsenal against Man City in Carabao Cup final?

Kepa Arrizabalaga has served as Arsenal’s primary goalkeeper in the EFL Cup this season, and the Spaniard could retain his place between the posts when they face Manchester City on Sunday.
The Gunners have relied on David Raya for Premier League and Champions League fixtures, meaning Kepa has been entrusted with domestic cup responsibilities. His involvement has contributed to Arsenal’s progression to the final, underlining his importance within the squad despite not being the first choice in other competitions.
Kepa’s Experience and Preparation
Kepa appears to be preparing for the possibility of starting at Wembley, and he has reflected on his previous experience in major finals. His familiarity with high-pressure occasions could prove valuable as Arsenal aim to secure silverware.
As reported by the Metro, he said:
“I have played in the League Cup final before, but I have played many finals in my career, I have been lucky in that way.
“So I will just approach the game the best way that I can. We will prepare everything in the best way, because at the end the aim is to win.
“Just focus on the game, focus on us and prepare for the opponent. That’s it. I don’t think we need to approach anything differently.”
His comments reflect a composed and professional mindset, emphasising preparation and focus rather than any deviation from standard routines.
Selection Dilemma for Arteta
Kepa has performed well throughout the competition and arguably deserves to start in the final. His contributions in earlier rounds have played a key role in Arsenal reaching this stage, and continuity could be seen as a logical choice.
However, it is widely understood that David Raya remains Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper. This presents a potential dilemma for Mikel Arteta, who must decide between rewarding Kepa’s cup performances or relying on Raya’s established role within the team.
Kepa’s previous experience in finals, including his time at Chelsea, may influence the decision. Ultimately, the choice will rest with Arteta, who must balance form, experience, and squad hierarchy ahead of a crucial fixture.
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He should. He’s not put a foot or arm wrong, and he’s experienced enough.
He shouldn’t.
Raya should. Donarumma is starting why shouldn’t Raya?
This is a must win match. It’s not just about the trophy but what the win will do to the morales of the team.
If there is an agreement, yes. If not its upto the manager.
I’m a bit in two minds about this one to be fair. On the one hand I think that Kepa has been good enough in all the rounds to help get us to the final, so to then be told oh no you’re not playing in the final is a bit of a slap in the face for him.
But on the other hand as harsh as it sounds, it’s all about the result. And more often then not, the first choice is normally brought back for the final.
But for me, it’s a shame. What’s going to happen should we get to the FA Cup final. Having it potentially done to you once in a season is bad enough, but twice.
Kepa should be in goal for the final. He’s done well enough to earn his place
Kepa should start for sure, starting Raya over Kepa will be so disrespectful to Kepa and there’s no guarantee we’ll win by playing Raya. I remember Emery starting cech in the 2018 Europa final over our cup keeper and we were destroyed by Chelsea.
No matter who is in goal Haarland will be giving whoever it is Hell – up until he’s stopped.
Arteta will have fans on his back (once again) if he puts Kepa in and it all goes pear shaped as a result??
REASON: to maintain trust in Kepa. We do need him highly confident for next season when we defend OUR 2026 league title or perhaps EUFA cup or Domestic Cup honors.
More reasons: (i) Kepa has earned the right, and (ii) he will have our world-class C/Bs in front of him. No need despair with Big Gabby & Saliba on-side.
swap EUFA cup for UEFA CL Winners Cup 🙂 .
It could happen? If the pendulum of fortune does swing our way.
If Raya is the man I think he is, he would want Kepa to start – my only problem would be if Mikel wants to sub him!!
no
football can be decided by the smallest margins
he can’t do what Raya can do so him starting could cost us
it would be a horrible mistake by our manager in my opinion
Indeed, just like Raya was lobbed by Richarlson in the NL derby.
I’ve never seen Kepa lobbed and I can’t think of any instance where he has made a mistake since joining the club.
In fact, he helped us during a penalty shoot out I do believe?!
The once most expensive keeper in the world is not a novice and deserves to keep his place.
David Raya will have his glory days when we win the PL this season.
do you want me to give you a list of where Raya has saved us this season ?
If you look at Kepa’s career in general I wouldn’t trust him in a final more then Raya
Hence why Chelsea had to loan him out to get him off the wage bill
No, there’s no need to give me a list of any player and what they’ve done Dan, as I follow my club closely.
You said “small margins” and I gave you one of Raya’s as an example.
The reason chelsea had to get him out, was as you explained, so is that why they sold Havertz and Manduki?
Arsenal Football Club are known for doing the right thing and I expect them to do that with Kepa – if they don’t, I won’t use any sleep, but will be surprised and disappointed.
Just think Dan, if Kepa does play and we lose, it will be another opportunity to knock MA…….
yeah so you reduced that margin and give yourself the best chance by playing your best team
it’s not about knocking our manager , it’s about reporting what I see
so if he brings in Kepa and it costs us then yes that will be the narrative
equally if he plays Kepa and he is man of the match it’s a brilliant decision
Should we start Salmon, Myles Lewis skelly, Madueke, Ben white, Kepa, Norgaard and all other players we would normally start in Carabao Cup.
Or
Should we go for our strongest squad, starting players like Raya, Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, Zubimendi etc
I know the option I would go for, because I use logic not emotion.