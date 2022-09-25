Should Kieran Tierney be condemned for disrespecting the Queen ?

Disrespecting the late Monarch and disrespecting English fans. by Ken 1945
It seems that there is an example of one of our own players coming into the first category above, and I wonder if he will be dealt with the same condemnation reserved for those football fans who were highlighted in a previous JA article?
It’s being reported, along with photographic evidence, that Kieren Tierney removed his black armband during Scotland’s recent international and his connection with Celtic could explain his actions.
Kieran Tierney controversially removed his black armband, worn by players in memory of the queen, and placed it on the side of the pitch.
He was also seen without it in the second half agaisnt FC Zurich. #Arsenal #afc pic.twitter.com/UEzkniY3Sb
— arsenalentity (@arsenalentity) September 22, 2022
I guess he will be vilified in exactly the same way as those fans who booed the national anthem, and how will he be received at the next home game?
From the reaction to the booing reported during the national anthem being played, when highlighted in a JA article, it will not be a positive one… but as he’s “one of our own” it will be interesting to see if he is condemned in the same way.
Meanwhile, over a 1,000 liverpool fans are taking UEFA and the French FA to court over the injuries and trauma they experienced at last years CL final.
It seems, once again, football fans have been shafted by the establishment, along with the media and others who were so quick to condemn them, without knowing the facts.
Let’s hope that, if the supporters win, they don’t have to wait 30 odd years for justice to prevail.
What do you think on both of these subjects, fellow Gooners?
ken1945
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well I just hope it doesn’t affect his team chemistry in our team, as I may not know our english players view on this act of his, I just wish players should try being flexible on some stuffs, you play in england and in an iconic english club and makes it obvious publicly you have no regard for their queen, it’s not cool at all👎
why should anyone be forced to respect the queen, since most of us had no connection with the queen we felt nothing when shed died and it’s none of our business to mourn her death same to Kieran.
That’s not patriotic of him, let’s call a spade a spade……she doesn’t need to be his grandma for him to show a “Mere respect” to the dead.
I mean this shouldn’t be an argurement or contested, it not a crime but much was expected of him being a public figure and a role model for lots of young people around the world
People should grow up. A sizeable majority oppose the monarchy for whatever reason. All should be free to deal with the death of a 96 year old woman in their own way. It is nothing short of bullying to expect us all to conform to the ‘norm’.
Sorry should say sizeable minority!