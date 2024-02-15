Should Lacasse be starting more for Arsenal, after scoring brace in Women’s Conti Cup win?

Arsenal Women walked away victorious on Wednesday night, as we took on London City Lionesses, in the quarter finals of this season’s Continental Cup. Our Gunners walked away 4-0 winners after a dominant performance from out Gunner women. Cloe Lacasse was the star of the show, scoring a brace against the Lionesses, with two really good goals from the 30-year-old Canadian winger.

Lacasse was probably the Player on the Match on Wednesday night, and looked on fire down the left wing. Caitlin Foord normally dons the Left-Wing position but was swapped out to the right wing for the night, and Lacasse stepped up and dominated the left side giving the Lionesses defenders a lot of problems from early on.

Scoring the first goal from a header she put herself in the perfect position to pounce and get Arsenal in front after just 30 minutes of play, and took advantage of a great cross from McCabe and a smart header from Blackstenius onto her head.

Lacasse then stepped up in the second half and fired a lovely weighted curled shot, from just inside the box, into the top right side of the net, to make it 3-0 and pretty much seal the game for our Gunners. She not only scored two goals, but she looked dangerous the entire game, and could have definitely got a few more goals but was just unlucky not to.

Lacasse does get a good number of minutes for the Arsenal Women, but is usually brought on off the bench to try and make a difference, and is usually very good when she comes on. It is hard for her to get a start in the Women’s Super League, as Caitlin Foord is normally starting on the left wing and has been in hot form this season, but after the game against the Lionesses, it does make you question if she should be starting a bit more.

Lacasse has scored 4 goals and 2 assists this season (all competitions) but if she had played more minutes, I think that would be a lot more. She’s strong and she has great vision for goal, and brings a lot to the squad, looking composed whenever she’s on the ball. As I said, it is hard to break into the starting 11 when you’ve got such quality to compete with. It can’t be easy but if given the chance I think she will thrive in this team, and bring something different to what we already have.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

