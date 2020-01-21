Should Lacazette really be blaming his Arsenal team-mates?

Alexandre Lacazette should avoid clashing with his team mates by Lagos Gooner

Alexandre Lacazette is not a happy man at the moment. He has not scored a goal like forever and it is really getting him angry that Arsenal has not found a way to win games recently, if reports of him blaming his team mates are anything to be believed.

According to reports, after the game against Sheffield, Lacazette lamented our inability to kill off games. “They [Sheffield United] were not very dangerous but this match summarizes how we are this season. We are winning the match but don’t get it over the line,” Lacazette told RMC Sport as reported by The Metro.

“We are quite naive at the moment. We need to be nastier and more consistent in the 90th to 93rd minutes of matches…Especially when we can do better than this. We have the players required. It is a shame.” He lamented

Well, Lacazette has every right to be angry that Arsenal is not winning games at the moment but lashing out at your teammates is a no go area, especially when you are not contributing anything positive to help the cause of the team. No player enters a pitch with the mindset of not giving his best, but things don’t always go according to plan in football. Football is a team sport and, like is expected in every team, every player has a part to play in making a team do well. When you feel others are not pulling their weight, then you should step up and grab the bull by the horns, instead of just complaining. When you complain and criticize your teammates, be assured that they will also criticize you when you don’t do well, unless they decide not to do so. The job of the player is to play and not complain; that is the job of a coach.

Alex Lacazette’s criticism luckily, didn’t irk the coach, as Arteta is reported to have backed his striker’s outburst.

Speaking during his pre match press conference, Arteta tried his best to take the heat off his stand in captain.

“Yes (I agree), its part of the game management and there were things we could have done to control the game better,” Arteta said in the Mirror in defence of his striker.

The good thing about all this is that Arteta does not seem to be angry with Lacazette; or he may just be trying to play down any negative reaction that Laca’s comment may have caused, but if I were Lacazette, I won’t be saying things to create bad vibes between me and my team mates. What Lacazette should be doing right now, is to contribute his quota to improve Arsenal’s fortune and not criticizing his team mates. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua