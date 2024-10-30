Should Leandro Trossard be better coming off the bench or starting?

Is Leandro Trossard a better option for us off the bench?

Throughout the world and history of football, we’ve had players who’ve seemingly performed or perform better off the bench. Super-subs as the footballing community know them as are players who have the ability to play way better when called upon in the latter stages of games, they usually contribute with goals or greatly impact the flow of the game positively.

We’ve seen some examples of these players over the years in the Premier League with Jermain Defoe, Peter Crouch and Divock Origi being a couple out of many I’m not remembering at the moment.

We’ve also had super-subs at our club in the past with Olivier Giroud being the first name that comes to mind more recently. Currently though the hottest and best example of a super-sub in the Premier League and possibly even in the World is Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran who has been a cheat code to Unai Emery’s side this season.

Arsenal’s closest player to being that is none other than Leandro Trossard, he has only scored one goal off the bench in this campaign, however he has shown in the past seasons that he is very much a super-sub, scoring great goals off the bench against really good sides like Bayern, Chelsea and Liverpool in the last campaign.

He has still shown this season what he can still offer from the bench with the impact his introductionl made in games like Villa away and Southampton at home. With players like him who play well off the bench, it’s expected that it’ll be rewarded with more starts and that’s exactly what Trossard has got this season.

The Belgian has made 8 starts out of our 13 games this season while making an appearance in all but one of those 13 games and that was because he was suspended! With his increased starts from kickoff it has left some gooners wondering wether he’s a better option off the bench because of some underwhelming performances in recent games, in fact he has only managed a goal and an assist in the 8 games he has started so far in all competitions which will surely warrant some questions being asked.

However looking at it currently, is it safe to say he’s a better option for us off the bench? Absolutely no, in my opinion, and this is due to a couple of factors we need to take into consideration. Firstly he has had to play different roles this season due to a combination of his versatility and covering key absentees from the starting lineup throughout this season.

He has played on the left wing, as a false nine and in midfield throughout this season which would’ve surely impacted his performances in some of those games, Furthermore the absence of key players all through the season would’ve also affected him, due to the instability it would’ve brought to the side.

A lot of other reasons are to blame as well as the player himself, but he’s an absolute must have in our starting lineup because of his finishing and technical ability. Without Martin Ødegaard, he’s the next best player to receive the ball in those pockets in midfield while turning and attacking centrally in the squad. This makes him an important player who’s pivotal to our general attacking play even though he has flattered to deceive in the past few games.

What about you? Do you think Trossard is better as a supersub or not?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

