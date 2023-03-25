Should Brighton’s MacAllister be top of Arsenal’s shopping list?

Arsenal have an ageing midfield with Thomas Partey at 29; Granit Xhaka at 30; and Jorginho at 31. Bringing perfect backups for them could be the way forward, no doubt.

That is why it is understandable if Arteta wants to spend a fortune to sign Declan Rice, but we can agree the West Ham man is not enough. Arsenal may need a double swoop at midfield.

So other than Rice, who could this other midfielder be? As per multiple reports, it could be Brighton’s midfielder Alexis MacAllister.

Arsenal are among a number of top clubs keen to steal the World Cup winner from the Armex stadium. The Seagulls may be forced to sell this summer, and if Arteta goes for the 24-year-old, he might find it hard to reject a move to the Emirates, as Paul Brown tells Give Me Sport, “I think it would certainly appeal to him. It’s whether Arsenal need another player in those kind of areas really.

“I don’t think you would say that Mac Allister would get in the team every week. I think he’d put pressure on other players in the team, but I’m not sure he’s better than what they have.”

With so much squad rotation expected next season, Arteta may opt to employ the squad rotation tactic, which may see players in and out of his squad.

Thus, I see a player like Mac Allister, who “carried” Argentina in the Qatar World Cup, coming to Arsenal and helping them dominate not only the Premier League but also the Champions League.

Should MacAllister be one of the top names on Arteta’s shopping list?

Daniel O

———————————————–

This sounds like an interesting way to spend some fun minutes in the interlull with no Arsenal game to watch!

