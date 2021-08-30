Should Maitland-Niles even be posting stuff like that on social media?

What on Earth was he thinking?

Ainsley Maitland-Niles obviously wants to part ways with Arsenal, and that has probably been the case for the last year as well. I am sure that there can be nothing more frustrating for a senior player to be continuously left on the bench, but should he be posting stuff like this?

🚨 Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Instagram 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MkGHcEUGUV — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2021

Surely there is some unwritten law (or maybe it should be written into every contract?) that you do not interfere in your club’s negotiations when you are under contract.

Sure, if you want to leave, you go and knock on the bosses door and you explain your feelings and thoughts, but you simply DO NOT go on social media to plead with the fanbase to help you put pressure on the club in the middle of talks, especially on the penultimate day of the transfer window.

We all know a certain Van Persie did it once and he has been called a traitor ever since.

Of course van Persie helped our bitter rivals Man United to win a last Premier League title for Alex Ferguson, and I doubt very much if AMN will be that much help to Everton, but the Toffees ARE a direct rival for a Top Six position, and perhaps Arteta is not keen on helping them to be even better this season.

But whatever the situation, no player should be interfering with their manager’s wishes. You signed the contract, now deal with the consequences and stop being a cry-baby!