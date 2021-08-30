Should Maitland-Niles even be posting stuff like that on social media?

What on Earth was he thinking?
Ainsley Maitland-Niles obviously wants to part ways with Arsenal, and that has probably been the case for the last year as well. I am sure that there can be nothing more frustrating for a senior player to be continuously left on the bench, but should he be posting stuff like this?
🚨 Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Instagram 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MkGHcEUGUV
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2021
Surely there is some unwritten law (or maybe it should be written into every contract?) that you do not interfere in your club’s negotiations when you are under contract.
Sure, if you want to leave, you go and knock on the bosses door and you explain your feelings and thoughts, but you simply DO NOT go on social media to plead with the fanbase to help you put pressure on the club in the middle of talks, especially on the penultimate day of the transfer window.
We all know a certain Van Persie did it once and he has been called a traitor ever since.
Of course van Persie helped our bitter rivals Man United to win a last Premier League title for Alex Ferguson, and I doubt very much if AMN will be that much help to Everton, but the Toffees ARE a direct rival for a Top Six position, and perhaps Arteta is not keen on helping them to be even better this season.
But whatever the situation, no player should be interfering with their manager’s wishes. You signed the contract, now deal with the consequences and stop being a cry-baby!
26 CommentsAdd a Comment
He is not getting game time.
Arteta is clueless when it comes to utilizing players. He has favourites, no matter how badly they perform.
So, i dont blame AMN for doing what he did. We have seen worse situations.
I know you wouldn’t blame him. Even if he say all fans should F off, because you are angry at Arteta, every bad things must be Arteta fault.
It’s so reasonable
Under normal circumstances, no. But during reign of terror under Spanish Pulis? I’m intrigued to say yes.
He said no to £20m from Wolves, because had plans for AMN -> doesnt play him for 6 months and then ships out to loan.
Has no plans for him now and doesnt let him go either.
With Saliba he didnt give him even sniff of a chance.
Guendouzi got one mistake and was never seen again.
Mavro had strong season at Bundesliga > Spanish Pulis with a chequebook wants Brightons 3rd best CB.
Xhaka does stupid s*** every second week and gets pat on the back and wage increase.
The Spanish Pulis is not only the worst manager I’ve seen at Arsenal, he’s the worst manager I’ve seen in the whole Premier League era.
Are you sure AMN was interested in that wolve move?
At that time I remember he wanted to play in the midfield, even his loan, he could have gone to Everton or so but he chose westbrom.
Am sure you were part of those that vehemently opposed selling him at the time, especially when he got man of the match against city and got called up to England squad.
Am not even sure the deal was real
“Maitland-Niles has revealed how talks with Arteta convinced him to remain in North London beyond the ending of the transfer window.”
He was keen to move but MA convinced him (lied) to stay.
Also if you just use Google, you can find reliable sources ie. Sky Sports describing Wolves’ pursuit of AMN. Quoted price vary from 15-20 million.
And if AMN wanted to play RB and will actually be part of MAs plans, then sure why not him for to stay (last summer that is).
Next point of argument..?
And in your genius reason,
Let’s agree he convinced him to stay, then by January things were not going well and both parties agreed on letting him go , was it Arteta conviction that helped him chose westbrom a relegation threatened team over a better one
Well, as Wolves were after him, they probably went after someone else after MA rejected their money.
Therefore, in January they probably didnt NEED AMN anymore.
Same with Saliba > stuck with him not playing for 6 months, then sending out.
I dont see the point of arguing actions of January when the damage was done 6 months prior.
It’s not argument but fact, he trusted Arteta by believing his lies (according to you), but in January he had another chance to make it right.
He and Willock were sent out on loan, and we all know how it all ended, one took the chance and utilise it , other misuse it, he has no one else to blame.
And all his comments like ‘ kiss arsenal goodbye’ are so so disrespectful to arsenal football club, he isn’t playing for Arteta but Arsenal
I totally agree with you as you nail it.
This brainless Arteta is destroying Arsenal club. He does not know how to utlilise good player. This clueless guy only play whom he likes and not who are the better players. There are not tactics, no style, no motivation whatsover. Good players like Partey comes to Arsenal and immediately becomes a bad player.
Sooner or later, I believe players like Saka, Tierney would want to leave.
It’s not his first time.
I wouldn’t say more because interpretation of some of our fans are based on personal emotions.
I hope he get his move and leave. I wish him luck
Big ups to him. Dude is young and wants to play, find his place in the team or a team…
Feels like so many players are fed up with the situation, and they do what they can to get out.
Yes, this is over the line, but maybe he has been pushed over that line?
I swear to God I used to run an under 7’s team better than this !
Are you available for the Arsenal Manager job ishould it become available as I think as a football manager of your experience you are more qualified than Arteta for the role!
@AOT
Edu has been tracking me, but decided I was overqualified.
Funny enough:
ALL OF US here, had the same amount of managerial and technical director experience as MA and Edu before they got the job. Zero that is!
No player should try and dictate to what position he wants to play. Arsenal had it, dealt with it, player left, played a few games in his desired position, failed, club ships him out. Want to lay in the new club, and whalla, plays in position that Mr. Wenger preferred him. Ups to Mr Wenger. Now, mss Arteta can do the same to amn.
He should’ve not done that as a professional, but I understand his frustation. More popular players like Aubameyang, Dembele and Kane have also done unprofessional things to push for transfers, so he’d likely have followed their tactics
I believe he could be as good as Bissouma in the DM position and he might get a chance to play there in the Norwich game, if Partey is still unfit
As public figure, your words and actions should be censored because a little mistakes might be blown out of proportion, and this is the 3rd time he is making such silly comments or post.
Footballers should be wise, what if one day he reach the pinnacle and arsenal want to do a Pogba for him, these kind of statements might trigger fans to react negatively .
Those things are becoming norms this days, some days ago Ozil made a mockery of the club, Guendozi and now AMN.
This club is not Arteta club it’s fans club, if we feel because we are angry at Arteta or Kroenke and support this kind of things from ex players and current players like Guendozi and AMN, I wonder how we will react when spur players start joining the fun
Agreed. Some footballers did emotionally immature things, probably because of the environment they grew up in and the lack of higher education
Everton rivals? Our rivals are currently Norwich and Burnley!
Don’t see how this soc med post from AMN is anything bad.
He has just said he wants to play.. can we not express our wishes anymore. What happened to freedom of speech?
I like AMN and think he is a promising young player who for whatever reason is not liked or valued by MA.
Could have been worse; could have been flirting with mourinho at Inter Milan. Although maybe if he had he would be captain by now with a new contract and payrise!
“Ainsley Maitland-Niles is increasingly likely to remain at Arsenal in this window”. So happy if this article is correct. He can play RB at Arsenal. He is the vert best player we have in this position and he can play regularly in this position.
IMO it’s okay to post his frustrations.
AMN has made life difficult for himself by indicating a desire to play in midfield.From what I have seen of him he could become a very decent RB or RWB, a position he could make his own if he accepts his limitations and applied himself.Neither Cedric nor Bellerin are of the standard we need, and Chambers is far too slow to play on the right flank.AMN to me has a great opportunity to become our first choice RB./RWB and somehow, during the course of the next two weeks he simply has to convince Arteta to give him a chance in this role against Norwich.A back four of AMN, White, Gabriel and Tierney is arguably the strongest unit available to Arteta and I sincerely hope he recognises this.
Fully agree Grandad.
I don’t blame him. He isn’t going to play much, and considering how Arteta seems to manage players…
Part of that is on him – if he had embraced the fullback role I think that he would have been in the conversation for regular time. He hasn’t demonstrated the needed skill in the middle (granted, not a lot of chances).