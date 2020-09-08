Should Maitland-Niles reconsider his preferred position?

Depending on who you believe, Maitland Niles had an interview earlier this year hinting he would leave if long term he didn’t get a consistent run in our midfield.
Since then some have suggested his comments were taken out of context.
It was reported Wolves wouldn’t agree with our valuation and it remains to be seen if we are still open to offers.
Arteta seems to now trust him after he proved in the FA Cup Semi-final, Final and Community Shield that he can be trusted to tactically follow a game plan. Will that change his transfer status? There are worse people to have fighting in your corner then the manager.
Yet this month might have been the turning point and even rescued his career at Arsenal. Not just did he play a huge part in winning his first medal, something any Gooner would have dreamt off as a child, he’s now been called up for International duty.
That’s now his club and national manager who has shown faith in him and showed him he can reach the highest level by playing at fullback. Will that change his mind?
He’s worked with three coaches now who have judged his ability as being better suited to be a left or right back. That’s the position Gareth Southgate has in mind when selecting his squad. It leaves Niles with a dilemma…
He could join the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers where he’s more likely to play in the role he wants and with respect is messing with his chances of more trophies.
Of course, any athlete should back themselves, but at the moment leaving based on where you play would be like ripping everything up and starting again.
At 23 his development has been based on him in a back 4 or 5. Even if that’s not his preference that’s what has taken him so close to a first cap.
There is nothing wrong with believing in yourself, but you also have to listen to your coaches, 3 at club level who felt his talents were best suited elsewhere. The likes of Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Arteta have been proven correct by his international recognition.
It’s not like Arsenal currently have a high-quality midfield that is difficult to get into. Heck Elneny was picked ahead of him at Wembley. That same afternoon Niles was man of the match, earning promotion to the Three Lions senior squad.
So, he has a decision to make… If he wants to stay where he’s been since the age of 6, he might have to sacrifice where on the pitch he plays.
If he embraces the challenge, the right back spot might be long term up for grabs. If he left just to play in midfield, he might regret leaving a club he loves while he loses the momentum he has now with England.
There are many examples in the history of the Gunners where a player reluctantly learnt a new role and turned good at it, e.g. Henry, Kolo Touré, Lauren, Song.
Niles didn’t get his first cap in Iceland and we wish him all the best against Denmark, but either way spending the last week training with the best English players will make him better for the experience. And left him with lots to think about.
I just hope he doesn’t see bigger picture till it’s too late.
Dan Smith
Easy positions that are available are in the midfield. If selections were based on merit, the Maitland-Niles would fit in properly. The defensive midfield is there for grabs, and Maitland-Niles have acknowledged it. He can beat Xhaka, Torreira, and Elneny in that position
Torreira,Elneny are going to be sold and be replaced by better players,defenders will be sold too like Hector,why spend money to replace him when we already have AMN and other positions are a priority,this is a team sport and if he loves the club like he said he does,he should be less selfish and give his best for his team no matter where he plays unless he thinks Wolves are a better fit for him!
I can only agree with you,MNA has recently stated that Arsenal was his club,I hope he took time to analyze his situation, lately he’s been getting playing time as a full back where he had his best performances (MOTM) and called up to the senior team to play in that position,in MA he has a great coach, he also recently win 2 medals and the club 2 trophies, this should confirm to him that he is at the right club which is at the start of something good and playing in his best position, why risk it all?we all remember Walcott who was convinced that his best position was CF,we know what happened is now back playing on the wing when selected that is!he should look at Saka,Martinelli….who trust their manager.
He has played his best football as a full back so he must continue in that position to thrive for Arsenal. Arteta has correctly figured out his best position and AMN must understand that.
Sorry folks if this seems like yet another repeat of many earlier post between Dan Smith and me. Unfortunately that’s exactly what it is and as long as he keep posting this junk I will keep replying with the truth. Here goes.
Dan Smith (yet again) “Heck Elneny was picked ahead of him (AMN) at Wembley.”
I repeat here what was my latest comment to you on this subject. It was on Aug 31st, 2.49pm:
Dan Smith – You appear to have learnt absolutely nothing from the previous (roughly half a dozen) explanations I gave you before, regarding why AMN is played in certain positions. Or you choose NOT to understand them.
Instead, you cannot help yet again revealing your incredible dislike of AMN with the disparaging comment:
‘. . . if Maitland Niles can’t get into a midfield over Elneny, he has to accept that’s never going to be his role at Arsenal.’
This is a typical comment of yours – much akin to your oft quoted comment (7 times to my knowledge) that ‘AMN is just a makeshift fullback.’
So, yet again, here is the explanation of why AMN played down the left.
Are you ready? Are you sitting down? Are you comfortable? It’s so very simple that even you should have been able to ‘get it’ all those previous times.
Here is the explanation – AGAIN:
“AMN played down the left because MA knew he was the best person in our entire squad to do that job.”
And he did. Wonderfully. Man of the match performance someone said. Many agreed. Not you, obviously.
Did that seep through? Finally? To make it easier for you and to illustrate the point even more, let’s switch the players.
How would Elneny have fared down our left wing? Not well I think.
How would AMN have done in midfield? VERY WELL I think. So, while AMN would have much preferred to play in midfield (he’s said so several times) he was very happy to play down the left FOR THE GOOD OF THE TEAM! Get that? For the good of the team – not because Elneny was better than AMN! Am I any nearer to making contact?
I’ve told you this explanation so many times I’m sick of having to repeat it. Yet I will carry on doing so, much as you will no doubt carry on telling us all about how useless AMN is – well, at least in your mind that is.
If you have still not understood this time I’m afraid there is little hope for you.