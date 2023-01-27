Should Manchester City form worry Arsenal?

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Arsenal will be worried that Manchester City has turned a corner ahead of both clubs meeting in the FA Cup.

City has struggled in the league this season, which has enabled Arsenal to sit five points clear at the top of the league table with a game in hand.

Both clubs are out of the Carabao Cup and know their best chance of winning a trophy this term is probably the FA Cup and the league.

City knows they might go trophyless if Arsenal dumps them out of the cup and will want to build on their recent return to form.

Robinson believes their win against Tottenham has probably changed things for them and it should worry Arsenal.

He said to Football Insider:

“From an Arsenal point of view, I would be worried that City are now going to go on a run. The Spurs game might be the catalyst. I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall at half-time in that game. Since half-time in that game they have been playing care-free.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is more accomplished than us and has been winning trophies for much of the last few seasons.

But from several indications, this is our year and we expect the boys to be in their best form when they take to the field in this game.

