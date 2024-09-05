Should Martinelli be more worried than Saka about Sterlings arrival at Arsenal?

If Gabriel Martinelli needed more motivation to regain his top form for Arsenal, Raheem Sterling’s arrival should provide it.

Though Arsenal has received some criticism for signing Sterling, one of the primary benefits of the move is Sterling’s versatility. Arsenal were searching for a player who could slot in on either wing, and Sterling is exactly that. Darren Bent believes right wing is not the former Manchester City star’s best position, although everyone is attempting to “package” the 29-year-old as Saka’s backup.

The former Premier League star turned pundit believes that whenever Sterling reaches peak form, as he expects him to, he will play more on the left wing. In fact, he feels that once granted a shot on the left wing, it will be difficult to take it away from him.

When asked where Sterling could start, Bent told talkSPORT, “Sterling will start if he is the best he can be. On the left. If he is at his absolute best, of course, he starts. When he is at it, he takes some stopping, by the way.”

The Arsenal left wing has been a source of discontent; with Martinelli not as impactful as he was for much of 2022–23, the position has struggled. Yes, Leandro Trossard has had tremendous performances there, but the majority of them have been cameo appearances; when he does start, he does not always shine as much as he might (which has some saying he’s more of a super sub).

Martinelli may need to step up his game or face a rude awakening if Bent’s predictions for Sterling are correct. If the Englishman comes in and proves he still has it, I don’t see why Arteta wouldn’t capitalise on it.

Daniel

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…