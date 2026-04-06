Should Martinelli have been sent off against Southampton?

Gabriel Martinelli, like many Arsenal players, showed clear frustration during the match against Southampton as the Gunners struggled to break down their opponents. The Saints executed a highly effective game plan, which appeared to catch Mikel Arteta’s side off guard and limited their attacking threat throughout the contest.

Southampton benefited from their organisation and discipline, eventually securing a 2-1 victory to progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup. The result ended Arsenal’s hopes of winning the treble, adding further disappointment to what has become a challenging period for the team.

Controversial Moment in the Match

Arsenal made efforts to find a way back into the game, but their performance ultimately fell short. A key talking point from the match involved Martinelli and an incident with the referee that has since drawn scrutiny.

While attempting to take a quick free kick, the centre referee inadvertently blocked his path, leading to a reaction from the Arsenal attacker. Martinelli pushed the official and was subsequently shown a yellow card, a decision that sparked debate about whether stronger punishment should have been issued.

Debate Over Potential Red Card

According to Football Insider, the Brazilian may have been fortunate to avoid a red card, as his actions were deemed serious enough to warrant a harsher sanction. The incident has raised concerns about discipline, particularly in high-pressure situations.

Martinelli has struggled for consistent game time, and this episode highlights a side of his game that could be considered problematic. It also brings to mind a previous moment against Liverpool, when he was involved in a heated situation after pushing an injured Conor Bradley off the pitch, although he was unaware at the time of the severity of the injury.

Such moments may prompt further discussion around his temperament, especially as Arsenal looks to maintain composure during decisive stages of the season.