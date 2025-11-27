Should Mikel Arteta be the best-paid coach in England?

Mikel Arteta has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s leading managers, particularly since the 2022/23 campaign, when his long-term work at Arsenal began to deliver consistent and measurable progress. Since then, the Gunners have finished second in the Premier League for three straight seasons and have continued to advance impressively in the Champions League. This sustained improvement has led many to tip Arsenal as contenders to win either or even both competitions this season, with the team maintaining strong form across all fronts.

Arsenal Confident in Arteta’s Leadership

Arteta enjoys the full backing of the Arsenal board, who are convinced that no alternative candidate could deliver a better standard of work on the Emirates touchline. They view him as one of the best coaches in world football and believe the club are fortunate to have a manager of his calibre guiding the project.

Although Arsenal have not secured a major trophy in five years, this has not shaken the board’s belief in their manager. Instead, they remain committed to maintaining continuity and ensuring Arteta has the stability required to push the team even closer to silverware. His current contract runs until 2027, but questions have lingered externally about what might come next.

New Contract Expected for the Arsenal Manager

According to information shared with Football Insider, Arteta’s position at Arsenal is secure, and the club fully intend to renew his contract. The report suggests that the new deal being prepared could elevate him to the status of the highest-paid manager in England, or at least among the top earners.

For Arsenal, extending Arteta’s stay is viewed as essential to building on the progress of recent seasons. His influence on the squad, his ability to develop players and his clear long-term vision have all contributed to the club’s resurgence. With the team competing strongly in both the Premier League and Champions League, Arsenal see Arteta as the figure best placed to lead them into the next phase of their growth.