Should Mikel Arteta try Gabriel Martinelli in the central role?

Gabriel Martinelli is once again available as an attacking option for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal following his return from injury. The Brazilian’s absence had limited Arsenal’s attacking choices, forcing the manager to make tactical adjustments, including deploying Mikel Merino in a more advanced role.
During Martinelli’s spell on the sidelines, Arteta continued to use Merino as a false nine, adapting the team’s attacking setup to compensate for the lack of options. Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri was sacrificed from the starting line-up to accommodate Martinelli’s return. The Brazilian, alongside Leandro Trossard, now provides Arsenal with width and attacking threat from both flanks, offering the team a more dynamic presence in the final third.
Martinelli has primarily featured as a winger throughout his time at Arsenal, but his versatility means he could also be utilised in the number nine role. With his pace, technical ability, and finishing skills, he has the attributes required to succeed as a central striker. Given Arsenal’s need for more goal-scoring options, it would not be surprising to see Arteta experiment with Martinelli leading the line.
As reported, Merino recently ended a short goal drought by finding the net against Chelsea, and he has shown improvement in adapting to a more attacking role. His contributions have been valuable, and he certainly deserves to keep his place in the squad. However, with Martinelli now fit, Arsenal have another capable option to consider in the central role.
Although Merino has been working on his game to become a more effective striker, Martinelli’s natural attacking instincts and experience in forward positions may make him the more suitable choice. If Arteta opts to play Martinelli as a striker in the upcoming matches, it could provide Arsenal with a different attacking dimension while allowing Merino to return to his more familiar midfield role.
Additionally, giving Martinelli a chance in the central position would free up space for Nwaneri to receive more game time on the right wing. The youngster has shown promise and, based on his performances, deserves the opportunity to continue his development in the first team.
Ultimately, Martinelli’s return from injury presents Arteta with crucial tactical decisions. His versatility gives Arsenal flexibility in attack, and whether he plays out wide or through the middle, he is expected to play an important role in the team’s push for success this season.
Well it’s worth a try playing him there. At least with him being an attacker, he should at least be more of a threat than Merino is overall.
Although that said, Merino has scored the winners in a few games to be fare.
Well, he’s been tried there briefly before with no great success. In general of course his speed can’t be fully utilized at the #9 but that may be o.k. in the right circumstances. Given his imo generally ineffective offensive play on either wing over the last few seasons, the biggest downside in most games would be that he could not continue to effectively assist in defense on the wings.
The imminent (hopefully) of Saka will make Arteta to rethink his forward line tactics and personnel along the line you have suggested
But I would prefer Trossard as a “false nine” and Martinelli on the left
Arteta had used that formation before with some reasonable degree of fruitfulness
Surely Merino is a plan B … I get that Arteta is trying to protect what forwards we have left but we need to play attackers in those positions
Then use Merino later on in the game when defenders are tiring and perhaps cant jump as well hence corners and crosses would be more effective
Otherwise we are a bit slow and ponderous
And for all those who have been constantly berating Havertz look at our results since he has been out !!!!