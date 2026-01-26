Should Mikel Arteta’s job depend on winning the league or the Champions League?

Mikel Arteta will enter his seventh year as Arsenal manager in December, having won the FA Cup as his only major trophy to date. The Spanish coach inherited a club in need of direction and stability, and there is little doubt that Arsenal are in a far stronger position now than when he first arrived. The hierarchy remains pleased with the progress achieved under his leadership, particularly in terms of consistency and competitiveness at the highest level.

During the summer, Arteta received unprecedented backing, with the clear intention of giving him every opportunity to demonstrate that he is capable of delivering sustained success. Arsenal committed fully to his vision, and the expectation is that such support should now translate into tangible silverware. While Arteta is widely regarded as one of the leading coaches in Europe, the next step in his development is to prove that he can guide his team to the biggest honours.

Pressure mounting as expectations rise

Despite the improvements made across several seasons, the focus has shifted from progress to results. Arsenal have shown remarkable consistency since Arteta took charge, regularly competing near the top of domestic and European competitions. However, consistency alone is no longer enough for a club of Arsenal’s stature.

As reported by Football Insider, there is a growing belief within the club that the time has come for Arteta to deliver a major trophy, with his future potentially coming under scrutiny if Arsenal fail to win the Premier League or the Champions League this season. The view is that the club has provided sufficient backing, both financially and structurally, and now expects a return on that investment.

Defining moment for Arteta and Arsenal

This season represents a defining period for both Arteta and Arsenal. The squad is well equipped, confidence within the club remains strong, and the team is once again close to achieving something significant. However, being close is no longer the ultimate measure of success.

There is still time for Arsenal to meet their objectives, but maintaining consistency and composure will be essential. For Arteta, this campaign may determine whether he is remembered solely as a builder of foundations or as the manager who finally led Arsenal back to the summit of English and European football.