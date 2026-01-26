Should Mikel Arteta’s job depend on winning the league or the Champions League?

Mikel Arteta will enter his seventh year as Arsenal manager in December, having won the FA Cup as his only major trophy to date. The Spanish coach inherited a club in need of direction and stability, and there is little doubt that Arsenal are in a far stronger position now than when he first arrived. The hierarchy remains pleased with the progress achieved under his leadership, particularly in terms of consistency and competitiveness at the highest level.
During the summer, Arteta received unprecedented backing, with the clear intention of giving him every opportunity to demonstrate that he is capable of delivering sustained success. Arsenal committed fully to his vision, and the expectation is that such support should now translate into tangible silverware. While Arteta is widely regarded as one of the leading coaches in Europe, the next step in his development is to prove that he can guide his team to the biggest honours.
Pressure mounting as expectations rise
Despite the improvements made across several seasons, the focus has shifted from progress to results. Arsenal have shown remarkable consistency since Arteta took charge, regularly competing near the top of domestic and European competitions. However, consistency alone is no longer enough for a club of Arsenal’s stature.
As reported by Football Insider, there is a growing belief within the club that the time has come for Arteta to deliver a major trophy, with his future potentially coming under scrutiny if Arsenal fail to win the Premier League or the Champions League this season. The view is that the club has provided sufficient backing, both financially and structurally, and now expects a return on that investment.
Defining moment for Arteta and Arsenal
This season represents a defining period for both Arteta and Arsenal. The squad is well equipped, confidence within the club remains strong, and the team is once again close to achieving something significant. However, being close is no longer the ultimate measure of success.
There is still time for Arsenal to meet their objectives, but maintaining consistency and composure will be essential. For Arteta, this campaign may determine whether he is remembered solely as a builder of foundations or as the manager who finally led Arsenal back to the summit of English and European football.
Should it depend on it no but it should put him under a deep amount of pressure. He has brought a lot of consistency to the club but he’s not here to consistently have Arsenal on the cusp of achievements and for the club to just be happy to be participating in competitions. If he can’t get his teams over the line to. win anything and are okay with that then we are definitely not an elite club and have no aspirations to be one.
Also, a part of me misses watching entertaining games of football. Arteta has totally taken this aspect of Arsenal away and has us not lifting any silverware. If his value is just consistent UCL money and 2nd place finishes, which would eventually end at some point anyways, then thats not enough to keep him around. It really is a shame I need to watch other teams that are not my own to not be put to sleep by matches that consist of endless backpasses and getting every ball to Bukayo Saka to see if he can win a corner.
Even if we were to win something ( which I think we will )
I would still love to see some new come in
Yes, its now or never. He couldn’t ever have such a big advantage and the best squad. If he can’t with this massive leg up, he hasn’t got what it takes. Its all there for the right manager.
In a word no
Koronke Family will be content with top 4 and some fans will say , 2nd isn’t end of the world , trophies are not everything
And then at Xmas I’ll be asked …how do you know we can’t win CL etc
And we go again