Should Myles Lewis-Skelly be dropped for game against Real Madrid?

There is a certain irony in the fact that Saturday was intended as a rehearsal to determine who could prove their fitness to play in our defence against Real Madrid. Yet, it may have led to the conclusion that Myles Lewis-Skelly should not be starting on Tuesday.
While Everton’s penalty decision was contentious, it should not obscure the fact that it was another lapse in discipline from the teenager. He failed to play the ball and handed the official a decision to make in what was, in truth, a straightforward situation.
Critiquing any Gunner must be done carefully, as some supporters tend to portray our players as better than they are—particularly when they are academy graduates.
When one of our own earns an England cap, criticism can be met with accusations of negativity, even when simply pointing out that the 18-year-old is frequently caught out of position when we concede. Yet, hindsight is of little use once the damage is done.
In the Champions League knockout stages, the margin between success and failure can come down to the smallest moments and finest details. Deploying a midfielder out of position over two legs could prove costly. It remains Arteta’s decision, of course, but it is worth noting that he has experienced left-backs available on the bench. Is this an instance of the manager overthinking matters?
Man City 2-2 Arsenal
In stoppage time, Lewis-Skelly made his Premier League debut following Timber’s injury at right-back. Six minutes later, Manchester City equalised from a quickly taken corner. It occurred on his side, and it was the right-back’s responsibility to be alert—especially given that he had only just come on with the express task of helping to see out the match. His reluctance to engage may have stemmed from being already on a booking for touchline antics, meaning he could afford no further risks.
Arsenal 5-1 Bolton
In a sign of things to come, opponents targeted our left side on the counter-attack, with Lewis-Skelly having overcommitted during a set-piece.
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
Leading the match, Arsenal made the tactical decision to concede possession in an effort to protect the advantage. Lewis-Skelly was introduced in the 76th minute, and five minutes later Liverpool equalised. Alexander-Arnold exploited the space left by the full-back, who was too far up the pitch, and played a superb ball over his head, leaving our centre-backs outnumbered.
Arsenal 1-1 Man United
In an attacking phase, the 18-year-old attempted to win a header but misjudged it. The visitors capitalised on his positional error, sent a pass down the side he had vacated, and scored.
Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal
Possibly chasing the result from the first leg, our full-backs were pushed too far forward, leaving Gabriel and Saliba exposed. When Isak’s shot rebounded off the post, Murphy was in the area our left-back should have occupied.
Arsenal 0-1 West Ham
After the uproar from the previous week, Lewis-Skelly should have taken a lesson from the Wolves match. However, after giving the ball away near the halfway line, he showed no awareness of Raya’s advanced position. The goalkeeper was far off his line, and the left-back was shown a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.
PSV 1-7 Arsenal
Had the officials acted correctly, the left-back’s lack of discipline might have drawn more scrutiny. Despite being on a yellow card, he committed a needless foul on Ledezma. Arteta substituted him after just 35 minutes.
Everton 1-1 Arsenal
A routine goal kick was mishandled, with Lewis-Skelly allowing the ball to bounce. Rather than attacking the ball, he focused on the player leaning on him, again presenting the referee with a decision to make.
That is a considerable number of errors for a player who only made his debut in September.
Would you start him midweek?
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
MLS really reminds me a lot of Gabriel when he first came into the team. Young, huge potential, but would often commit huge errors amidst great performances.
Now look at Gabriel. Arguably the best CB in the world. He no longer makes those errors, and that’s because we stuck with him, coached him in the right way, and gave him the gametime needed.
We should stick with MLS, and I have no doubt he will learn to take less risks.
In regards to the Everton pen, it was never a pen! I don’t blame MLS at all for that. Typical awful referring.
Yes, I would start him midweek, with no hesitation. But it is not up to me or anyone else, only Arteta. Some of the mistakes were his, some were poor refereeing decisions but, like a lot of people in football think, he is talented and ability wise, there is no problem. I personally think Artwill play him, so whatever is written, it doesn’t really matter.
Should Odergaard be dropped against Madrid, for being poor? Should Merino for not being a striker? Should Martinelli be dropped for not being able to hit a barn door at 6 paces? Whoever plays, has to play well!
Depends if the alternative is better mate ?
At left back we have better options
Again, thats opinion and Arteta picks the team. We will find out this week. Whoever plays, we hope will play well.
For our remaining EPL matches this season, I would very much recommend that Nwaneri starts at least half of them in place of Odegaard, but not against Madrid
MLS is my favourite Arsenal player. I like his guts. I believe he will grow into a top class player for us. He should just sign the contract on the table if he has not.
And yes, I will start him against Madrid
MLS will be our best bet to contain Valverde if he starts. Yes he made a mistake on Saturday but so did the whole team on the first 3 minutes of the 2nd half
Really soft pen and adds to the poor ref decisions and var call for this season.
If u are going to blood young home grown players, which is what we all want then it comes with a price at times.
Sake had the same experience at times when he started at left back and now look what kind of a player we have ended up with
Onwards and upwards
I would 100% NOT play MLS versus Real Madrid and quite frankly, ever again this season. Even Zinchenko as poor as he is defensively does not make blunder after blunder as MLS does. Anyway, why are we even discussing MLS when we KNOW Kieran Tierney is by far the best left back we have at the club? Has Tierney ever made a blunder since he joined Arsenal? He was simply ejected from the team because Arteta claimed he and the other Emery players had a “bad attitude”. Insane we have such a quality player like Tierney but instead it is MLS and Calafiori both dodgy players taking turns at making blunders at left back. I hope Arteta is fired next season btw. Had enough of him and his process.
Keep dreaming Spurs fan
QD, he wasn’t dropped for the reason you posted, he was dropped because he doesn’t suit the way Mikel wants the LB to play. Simples…
Well I think most teams are obviously going to target him because he’s still new, But he’s dealt with it very well.
You also need to appreciate the fact that Skelly-Lewis has been part of the best defense in the league, he’s surely contributed in that regard. Also the best in the world Saliba has too been responsible in some red cards and penalties this season and it seems to me you’re only targeting Skelly-Lewis.
You saying that there’s better options or alternatives is debatable. Zinchenko has been shaky at times, Calafiori also had some shaky moments and has some fitness issues and Tierney is just not part of the coaches plans, also has been exposed by some wingers before.
I have never heard Arteta state that Tierney had a bad attitude.
Aside from the West Ham and PSV Eindhoven incidents, I think the rest on the list is uncalled for and very harsh to pin on him. They can’t necessarily be called “errors”. BTW, He is our best option if Mikel insists on the inverted left back role. So yeah, he starts on Tuesday!
Which one is harsh on him ?
The Liverpool, Newcastle and Man United games it’s very obvious he’s out of position
The Liverpool game was obviously due to a mix up while trying to build up an attack which obviously involves the LB to move into midfield. Impossible to get back in your position when caught on the counter in that situation. Moreover it only took Liverpool 2-3 passes to get it to salah who then scored. The RB and RCB were also not in position to intercept the pass which indicates it was only unfortunate our attack broke down while positioned to attack.