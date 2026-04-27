Should Nick Pope have been sent off against Arsenal?

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope can count himself fortunate to have avoided a sending off against Arsenal, although Mikel Arteta believes there was no justification for the decision not to dismiss him following his challenge on Viktor Gyökeres.

The England international came off his line to clear a ball during the match at the weekend and found himself one-on-one with Gyökeres. However, he missed the ball and brought down the Arsenal forward in the process, an incident that immediately sparked debate among players and supporters.

In many similar situations, such a challenge would typically result in a straight red card. Arsenal supporters anticipated that outcome, yet the referee issued only a yellow card for the incident, allowing Pope to remain on the pitch.

Replays indicated that he was not the last man, as one of the Newcastle United defenders was positioned behind him at the time of the challenge. Despite this, Arsenal fans, players and the manager largely felt the decision should have been more severe.

Arteta Questions Refereeing Decision

Speaking about the incident, Arteta said via Sports Illustrated, “I have to say as well in my opinion, it is a clear red card. I have watched it 10 times. If you have ever played football, it is a red card.”

The incident has since been widely discussed, with differing interpretations focusing on both the goalkeeper’s positioning and the presence of covering defenders.

Arsenal Focuses on Result Despite Controversy

Ultimately, Arsenal were able to secure victory in the match, which has helped to lessen the impact of the contentious decision in terms of the outcome. The result ensured that the discussion remained centred on officiating rather than a dropped result.

However, Arteta acknowledged that the moment could have been decisive had the match ended differently. In such a scenario, the incident would likely have been viewed as a turning point that significantly influenced the direction of the game.

For Arsenal, attention now shifts to maintaining momentum, while the debate over consistency in refereeing decisions is expected to continue following another closely scrutinised incident in a high-profile fixture.