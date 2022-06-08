Should Nketiah switch to Ghana just to play in a World Cup Finals?

There’s debate if Eddie Nketiah warrants 100,000 thousand pound a week, yet alone if he should be capped by England.

In truth our striker isn’t in the conversation to be in the Three Lions squad that goes to the World Cup in November, yet he may have found a way to make the trip to Qatar.

Born and raised in UK, the 23-year-old has previous rejected overtures from Ghana to represent them at international level.

Yet with the Black Stars qualified for the winter tournament, they now believe the player has changed his mind.

It won’t be the first time the Gunner has changed his thought process.

He rejected offers to extend his contract at Arsenal, citing playing time was his sole motivation.

Suddenly there are 100,000 reasons to contradict that claim.

This month he could be looking at a serious pay rise and the opportunity to play at FIFA’s greatest event.

His advisors deserve an increase in pay themselves for that.

Is the player being smart though, or is he showing a lack of faith in his own ability?

It takes a certain mindset to acknowledge your positives and weaknesses.

Eddie can represent Ghana through his family background, and it would be wrong either way to judge his pride in those roots.

What we do know is he showed zero inclination to play for them, a proud owner of the England under 21 goal scoring record.

So, is this love for the flag or realisation it’s the only way he will play at a World Cup?

I’m not sure that’s why the rule of being able to change your allegiance exists?

Does Eddie feel Ghanian? Does he feel part of that culture?

Or is this a chance to play in a competition he won’t ever play in if he chooses England?

Which could be an honest assessment. He’s not going to now from November jump ahead of Kane, Abraham, Watkins, Ings, Lewin, etc in the pecking order.

He’s lacks the footballing brain to be a threat to anyone who plays out wide.

He’s a poacher, a fox in the box. In 2022 you need to be so much more and other aspects of his game are limited.

He’s showing self-awareness by admitting he’s more likely to get in Ghana’s XI then England’s.

You can’t be wrong for telling the truth, but it shows a lack of mentality at the same time.

It’s a reflection on our academy that we produce a player without that ambition to believe they belong at the highest level.

The best sports men and women believe they are the very best. It might not be true but that’s the mindset they need to win things.

Eddie has grown up at a club who settle for mediocrity and who don’t try to be the best they can be.

Naturally that’s how he thinks.

That’s how I summarise Eddie, he plays like he’s a competition winner, grateful to be on the pitch.

He doesn’t play with the bravery where he demands the ball and tries to do anything original.

His contribution as a sub is often just to run in to someone and hope for a foul.

He seemed intent on moving elsewhere and proving the likes of me wrong.

Instead, he will play the odd cup game, group stages of the Europa and not challenge himself.

100,000 pounds to sit on the bench and be fast tracked to the World Cup.

He reflects his generation. He’s grown up in an era where you get things instantly, don’t have to wait.

Why work hard to improve and become good enough to play for the country you live in when you can go to a World Cup this year?

Why wait a few years to develop when you can have it all now?

His agent is doing a good job.

He’s getting his client the maximum rewards in the quickest route possible.

Only Eddie knows if he’s thinking with his head or heart.

Dan Smith

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section