Should Nketiah’s goal against Molde really have been upheld? (Video)

So there was a lot of talk after the visit of Molde to the Emirates, saying that Eddie Nketiah’s disallowed goal for Arsenal would have been able to stand if it had gone to adjudication by VAR.

Personally I’m not so sure it would have been allowed, as it seems to me that Joe Willock was clearly offside, and also clearly in a position to interfere with the goalkeeper’s reaction.

Have a look at it now and see what you think?

Nketiah was a meter onside there! Willock didn’t touch it! pic.twitter.com/kTx5d33h80 — Northern Gooner (@Northerngooona) November 5, 2020

Mikel Arteta thought it should have been allowed to stand, and told Arsenal.com after the game: “I don’t understand it, I don’t think it makes any sense when we have the technology and we all believe it’s the right call for everybody to do it. So I don’t understand. We were complaining with the ref because we were told that [Eddie Nketiah] was clearly onside and obviously it’s a situation that can change the game. I think it’s something that they have to look at and, if possible, change it.”

But I am sure now that Arteta would have looked at the replays, he will agree that Willock was interfering with the play and the goal was correctly disallowed….

What do you think?