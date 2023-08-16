Should Partey carry on as right back just to fit Rice into the Arsenal line-up?

Former footballer and pundit Micah Richards has expressed concerns about Arsenal’s midfield tactics following their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Richards believes that Mikel Arteta is still searching for the right approach in the midfield and that the new system might expose Thomas Partey’s weaknesses.

Richards stated on BBC’s Match of the Day, “For me, I’m not sure it worked out today. Obviously, Partey started out in that right-back role, and I could see the intent from the start of the game. What they wanted to do is Partey to go inside to leave all the space for Saka, so Saka can come to the ball in a one-versus-one situation, or he can go over the top.”

🗣️| Micah Richards on Partey at RB for #Arsenal: "Defensively, in that position, you’re isolated 1v1. Can Partey handle that? In midfield, yes. Against a better team, they could’ve been punished. On the ball, he was great, but in terms of team fluidity, not sure it worked today. pic.twitter.com/IciomO2DKD — Gooner's Galaxy (@GoonersGalaxy88) August 13, 2023

He also mentioned concerns about the pace and fluidity in Arsenal’s play, emphasizing the need for quicker ball movement. Richards further remarked, “People are asking how they are going to fit with Rice and Partey in this system, they tried it today and of course they’ve won but I just don’t believe it worked exactly how they wanted it to work.”

While Richards acknowledged Partey’s positive contribution on the ball, he expressed doubts about the overall effectiveness of the tactics, especially in terms of team fluidity.

He concluded, “Little tweaks, I know it’s only the first game of the season. On the ball, Partey was fantastic. But in terms of the fluidity of the team, I’m not sure it worked today.”

Richards’ analysis sheds light on the ongoing tactical evolution under Arteta and how adjustments might be needed to fully utilize players like Partey.

Writer – Yash Bisht

