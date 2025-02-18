Should Raheem Sterling start another game for Arsenal?

Raheem Sterling delivered one of the poorest performances by any player when Arsenal faced Leicester City at the weekend. With the Gunners lacking a proper striker and having only a few attacking options available, Mikel Arteta had no choice but to hand Sterling a starting role. The situation became even clearer when Kai Havertz got injured in Dubai, and it was immediately apparent that Sterling would be given more opportunities to play.

As an experienced player who has won several major trophies, fans had hoped that Sterling could rise to the occasion and help lead their team in the right direction. However, his performance against the struggling Foxes fell far short of expectations, and Arsenal’s victory came only after he was no longer on the pitch. Sterling’s display was lacklustre, and it was clear that he was not contributing in the way the team needed him to.

He has clearly not been the same player he was at Liverpool, nor has he been able to replicate the form he showed during much of his time at Manchester City. This has raised doubts about his future at the Emirates, and it now seems unlikely that he will spend many more terms at the club. His lack of impact in such a crucial match for Arsenal has left fans disappointed.

Sterling’s performance was so poor that, according to Football Insider, Arsenal supporters no longer want to see him play for the team again. They believe that he is too ineffective to make a meaningful contribution and certainly should not be trusted to start any future matches. Many supporters now feel that he should be benched and that his role in the starting lineup should be reconsidered.

However, given Arsenal’s current lack of attacking options, it would be difficult to bench Sterling for the foreseeable future. It is quite possible that he will start in Arsenal’s very next game, but his performance against Leicester has left many questioning whether he can regain the form that once made him one of England’s most promising attacking players.