Should Reiss Nelson be given one more chance at Arsenal?

Arsenal outcast set to be given chance

There are several names in the Arsenal squad that either need a temporary or permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Names such as Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles come to mind almost immediately.

But there is one player among the bunch who might have a long-term future at the club: Reiss Nelson.

As an academy player, the Englishman was regarded a very hot prospect, who people expected to reach great heights in his career.

In his 65 appearances for the youth side of Arsenal, the winger scored an impressive 24 goals and recorded a further 11 assists.

After an admirable loan stint at German club Hoffenheim in 2018/19, it was expected that the Hale End graduate will finally make a breakthrough in the first team of Arsenal.

But that has hardly been the case. Unai Emery saw a big future in Reiss Nelson, as he blocked the attacker’s departure, reportedly turning down a €20 million fee.

It was then Mikel Arteta who showed faith in the then 19-year-old. Nelson was put straight into the starting eleven.

Few weeks after joining Arsenal as a head coach, the Spaniard only had nice things to say about Nelson.

“I am very pleased with him, how he’s training, how he’s reacting, how willing he is to learn,” he said.

The former Man City assistant coach continued, “He’s asking the right questions, I know about his ability, I’ve known him since I was here and I coached him when he was 16. ‘I know his potential and now he needs to put things away.

“He needs to improve his end-product a little bit in the final third, but he’s doing all the right things.”

When these quotes came out in the media, many fans expected an upward trajectory of their academy product. But since then, it has been the opposite.

Now, with just one year left on his current deal, if Nelson really wants to put on the iconic red and white jersey of Arsenal Football Club on a daily basis, he needs to show what he’s capable of.

Even though he does not have time on his hands, we all know things change quickly in football.

Just take the example of Eddie Nketiah. When I say that majority of the club’s faithful didn’t see a long-term future of the center forward at the club, I don’t think I am exaggerating my point to any extent.

But somehow, the 22-year-old went on an amazing streak at the back end of the season, which put his Arsenal career back on track.

Same thing can happen with Nelson. With the North London outfit back in the Europa League, Reiss Nelson has a perfect opportunity to show that he’s not “one of those who never reached their true potential.”

