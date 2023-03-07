Should Reiss Nelson get a new Arsenal contract on the basis of one good game?

Believe It or not, out of all the prospects to graduate to our first team from Hale End, Reiss Nelson had the biggest reputation. Yes, that includes Bukayo Saka.
Two years younger, Saka has played for Arsenal in the League 123 times scoring 27 times.
Nelson has just 26 games (4 goals) with the majority of his career starts on loan in Germany and Holland.
While Saka represented England at the World Cup, Nelson continues to battle to even be on our bench. His manager admitting it’s purely been footballing reasons why he’s not made recent squads
Considering coaches can name 9 subs that takes some doing.
When Trossard went off injured Arteta’s preference was to bring on Smith Rowe, a player he would later claim he knew would struggle to complete 70 minutes.
In other words the Spaniard had more faith in someone not fully fit.
Let’s be honest there’s hardly been a protest from Gooners for Nelson to feature more or even be on the bench.
Nelson has been the forgotten man for years now.
He had a successful loan period in Feyenoord but injuries meant he’s never been able to carry over the momentum on his return to North London.
While in Holland and Germany his fitness was questioned by those he worked with, something that’s been a question mark under the current regime. Does the 23 year old have the conditioning to play Arteta’s style every week?
Another question mark is; has Nelson done enough to warrant a new contract which expires in the summer?
Based on his body of work since his debut in 2017 you would honestly say no.
He’s missed so much football that it might benefit him to go elsewhere and play every week.
Of course he can’t get a new deal based on one solo strike vs Bournemouth (although Eddie Nketiah’s agent will give it a try).
There are pundits though who after this weekend are predicting ‘his career will now change’.
Sometimes luck and timing are everything.
The midfielder’s cameo at the weekend , an assist and goal will most likely see him trusted to start in Portugal on Thursday.
Play well then and suddenly he’s a serious option for the run in.
If he doesn’t seize the moment then it’s likely he leaves the Emirates a free agent.
Whatever happens though no one can take Saturday away from him.
If we become Champions, it’s a moment that will last forever, something that will be shown in montages throughout our history.
He will be immortalised.
Like Christopher Wreh in 98, Parlour and Edu in 2004, every title winning squad needs that one player who comes out of nowhere and contributes.
At the club since the age of 9, this Saturday will have meant the world to Reiss Nelson.
Is it the start of something?
Would you offer Reiss Nelson a new contract right now?
Dan
ARSENAL DESERVEDLY CONTI CUP WINNERS
Jonas can’t hide his happiness at finally winning a trophy with the Arsenal Women’s team.
“I’m so proud!” – Full press conference….…
Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!
Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….
He deserves a new contract, because:
– He saved us twice this season and he’s a Hale End product. I bet Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Saka would click better with him than with other attackers in the field, because they’ve been playing together for many years
– His age and skills make him a perfect competitor for Martinelli in the left wing position. Trossard is way more experienced and not as injury-prone, but Trossard would likely become much slower four years later
– He has an adept weaker foot and is better than Smith-Rowe in the tight spaces on our left wing
If our medical team are sure he won’t get recurring injuries, Arsenal had better offer him a new contract as soon as possible
Did he save us against Forrest ?
Players are players who shine when given opportunity to exhibit talents and finesse. So is Reiss Nelson. Nketiah was like that, always in bench until given limelight upon injuries striken Gabriel Jesus left the seen and Nketiah came in as a replacement. The rest is history. We are where we are cause of Nketiah. I would definitely give Nelson a contract sooner than the summer. He has always come on as a sub but delivers Everytime. He scored against spurs and Chelsea. What else does one want from him?!!!
It’s not based on one performance. It’s based on a goal contribution every 17 minutes this season. Based on showing enough in training to be selected.
He’s earned a new contract, another year to prove himself. If he doesn’t kick on, we can sell in 2024 rather than lose him for nothing.
A new contract makes absolute.sense even if they sell him in a year. Why waste all that time and investment for 14 years to let gin leave for free…that’s the business side
On the pure footballing side he can hopefully now take his chance. …fingers crossed no more injuries for him
Always been a fan of Nelson but never showed his true potential
A year away last season has done him a world of good as well us. We need to have good squad players who are willing to fight for the team and place when called upon on
I am sure they will offer but really depends on what we offer and what he will accept
Hes in a decent position right now as out of contract at the end of the season and will have a few clubs lining up for his signature
If we go on to lift the league and he goes his goal will still surely go down as one of the most memorable in the 22/23 campaign.
Onwards and upwards
For God’s sake. He is 23, a Hale Ender and has so much potential still. He terrorised Bournemouth, not even counting a great goal. If he is happy being in a squad that next season could have 60 games, of f’ing course we should sign him. Why sell such a quality, YOUNG, player? Absurd. Keep Reis’s. He will get games next campaign.
We gave elnenny a contract extension based on an injury why should we not do the same on a hale end product who has saved us a couple of points and is only being held back by injuries?besides a replacement will cost us more than 50 million pounds with no guarantee of success I say we keep him and balogun there will be lots of games to play next season.