Should Reiss Nelson get a new Arsenal contract on the basis of one good game?

Believe It or not, out of all the prospects to graduate to our first team from Hale End, Reiss Nelson had the biggest reputation. Yes, that includes Bukayo Saka.

Two years younger, Saka has played for Arsenal in the League 123 times scoring 27 times.

Nelson has just 26 games (4 goals) with the majority of his career starts on loan in Germany and Holland.

While Saka represented England at the World Cup, Nelson continues to battle to even be on our bench. His manager admitting it’s purely been footballing reasons why he’s not made recent squads

Considering coaches can name 9 subs that takes some doing.

When Trossard went off injured Arteta’s preference was to bring on Smith Rowe, a player he would later claim he knew would struggle to complete 70 minutes.

In other words the Spaniard had more faith in someone not fully fit.

Let’s be honest there’s hardly been a protest from Gooners for Nelson to feature more or even be on the bench.

Nelson has been the forgotten man for years now.

He had a successful loan period in Feyenoord but injuries meant he’s never been able to carry over the momentum on his return to North London.

While in Holland and Germany his fitness was questioned by those he worked with, something that’s been a question mark under the current regime. Does the 23 year old have the conditioning to play Arteta’s style every week?

Another question mark is; has Nelson done enough to warrant a new contract which expires in the summer?

Based on his body of work since his debut in 2017 you would honestly say no.

He’s missed so much football that it might benefit him to go elsewhere and play every week.

Of course he can’t get a new deal based on one solo strike vs Bournemouth (although Eddie Nketiah’s agent will give it a try).

There are pundits though who after this weekend are predicting ‘his career will now change’.

Sometimes luck and timing are everything.

The midfielder’s cameo at the weekend , an assist and goal will most likely see him trusted to start in Portugal on Thursday.

Play well then and suddenly he’s a serious option for the run in.

If he doesn’t seize the moment then it’s likely he leaves the Emirates a free agent.

Whatever happens though no one can take Saturday away from him.

If we become Champions, it’s a moment that will last forever, something that will be shown in montages throughout our history.

He will be immortalised.

Like Christopher Wreh in 98, Parlour and Edu in 2004, every title winning squad needs that one player who comes out of nowhere and contributes.

At the club since the age of 9, this Saturday will have meant the world to Reiss Nelson.

Is it the start of something?

Would you offer Reiss Nelson a new contract right now?

Dan

