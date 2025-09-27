Should Saka become Arsenal’s highest-paid player?

Bukayo Saka is expected to agree a new contract with Arsenal in the coming months as his growing influence within the squad makes him an indispensable figure for the club. The forward has consistently proven his value since breaking through from the Hale End academy and is regarded by many supporters as central to the team’s future success.

Recently, William Saliba committed his long-term future by signing an extension that keeps him at Arsenal until 2030. With his deal secured, the club’s focus has naturally shifted to Saka, ensuring that another of their most vital assets remains tied down for the foreseeable future.

Contract Talks and Financial Considerations

According to Give Me Sport, Saka is set to be offered a contract worth around £250,000 per week. While this figure would place him among the highest earners in English football, it would still leave him short of becoming Arsenal’s top-paid player. At present, Kai Havertz commands a weekly salary of approximately £280,000, making him the club’s leading earner.

Saka’s impact on the team has been considerable since his emergence. His consistency, creativity, and reliability on the pitch have led many to suggest that he is more influential than Havertz. Despite this, reports indicate that his new contract will not exceed the German international’s earnings. This has led to debate over whether the club should reward him with parity or even surpass Havertz’s wages, given his stature within the squad.

Strategic Value for Arsenal

Even though he may not become the highest-paid player at the Emirates, Saka’s projected salary would still represent one of the most lucrative contracts in the Premier League. From the club’s perspective, securing his services at this level can be seen as strong business, balancing financial prudence with the need to retain their most talented footballers.

The Hale End graduate continues to embody Arsenal’s identity, and his commitment would provide both stability and assurance to supporters who view him as the face of the team. While some argue that he deserves to be the club’s top earner, an agreement at £250,000 per week would still underline Arsenal’s faith in his abilities and ensure his influence remains central to their ambitions.

