Should Smith Rowe and Saka be untouchable regardless of who Arsenal sign?

Arsenal has two of England’s best youngsters in Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

The duo came through the ranks at the club and have developed into key members of their first-team squad.

Mikel Arteta has continued our tradition of giving chances to youngsters and has blooded them well.

Saka has done so well that he is now an important player for the senior England national team.

Smith Rowe only broke into the Arsenal first-team late last year and has now proven to be ready for regular senior action.

We have lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard after their loan spells at the club ended.

These departures will see Arsenal add new players to their squad, particularly in midfield.

We have been linked with a move for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar this summer.

These are top players that would immediately start playing if they joined.

In attack, we have been linked with some high-profile names like Ousmane Dembele.

While the Frenchman is unlikely to join the Gunners, we would almost certainly sign someone in our attack.

If we eventually finish shopping in this transfer window and have landed players who should take the club forward, do we keep Smith Rowe and Saka on the team or play our newly acquired more established players?

