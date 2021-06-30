Should Smith Rowe and Saka be untouchable regardless of who Arsenal sign?

Arsenal has two of England’s best youngsters in Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.
The duo came through the ranks at the club and have developed into key members of their first-team squad.
Mikel Arteta has continued our tradition of giving chances to youngsters and has blooded them well.
Saka has done so well that he is now an important player for the senior England national team.
Smith Rowe only broke into the Arsenal first-team late last year and has now proven to be ready for regular senior action.
We have lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard after their loan spells at the club ended.
These departures will see Arsenal add new players to their squad, particularly in midfield.
We have been linked with a move for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar this summer.
These are top players that would immediately start playing if they joined.
In attack, we have been linked with some high-profile names like Ousmane Dembele.
While the Frenchman is unlikely to join the Gunners, we would almost certainly sign someone in our attack.
If we eventually finish shopping in this transfer window and have landed players who should take the club forward, do we keep Smith Rowe and Saka on the team or play our newly acquired more established players?
An article from Ime
I think it should be based on who performs in training and not who has better reputation. For example- if Saka has a bad run of form for one two games, play Pepe or any new attacker we sign. It is even more important this season as there are less buffer games for us to ‘carry’ players, so to say.
Don’t bench any of them…… Creativity runs in their vain. One love Smith and Saka
It’s natural that they are talked about together but they are completely different players at slightly different stages in their career, Saka at the moment is clearly a stand out player but still has room to improve and I don’t doubt for one moment that he will, ESR is not at Saka’s consistent level yet but also still improving, both are fantastic players to have in the squad but neither have to play every game next season whether we sign new players or not
Each team will be picked for each game from whoever is available based on Arteta’s view at the time and with consideration to the opposition, home grown or bought it really doesn’t matter
Are we stupid? No way Arsenal should sell some of the brightest stars.
No player should be “untouchable”, a mistake that our current and two previous managers have made.