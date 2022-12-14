Should Stan Kroenke sell Arsenal to an Indian super-billionaire?

Indian billionaire and the tenth richest man in the world, Mukesh Ambani, is looking to buy a Premier League club and he loves Arsenal.

Liverpool and Manchester United are on the market for sale, with their owners looking for new investors or partners.

Stan Kroenke has been under pressure in the past to sell Arsenal, but the American and his family insist the club is not for sale.

This is another opportunity for them to cash in on the London club with a report in the Daily Mail revealing Ambani prefers to buy Mikel Arteta’s side over United or Liverpool.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kroenke has been through tough times as the owner of Arsenal, yet he did not sell the club.

Now that his team is at the top of the Premier League table and has the feel-good factor back, he will hardly consider a sale.

Ambani should move on and settle for one of United or Liverpool because this Arsenal team is simply not for sale.

What we need now is more investment from the owners to secure more talent in the upcoming transfer windows.

If we can get that, this team can dominate the Premier League for several seasons to come.

