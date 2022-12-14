Should Stan Kroenke sell Arsenal to an Indian super-billionaire?

Indian billionaire and the tenth richest man in the world, Mukesh Ambani, is looking to buy a Premier League club and he loves Arsenal.
Liverpool and Manchester United are on the market for sale, with their owners looking for new investors or partners.
Stan Kroenke has been under pressure in the past to sell Arsenal, but the American and his family insist the club is not for sale.
This is another opportunity for them to cash in on the London club with a report in the Daily Mail revealing Ambani prefers to buy Mikel Arteta’s side over United or Liverpool.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kroenke has been through tough times as the owner of Arsenal, yet he did not sell the club.
Now that his team is at the top of the Premier League table and has the feel-good factor back, he will hardly consider a sale.
Ambani should move on and settle for one of United or Liverpool because this Arsenal team is simply not for sale.
What we need now is more investment from the owners to secure more talent in the upcoming transfer windows.
If we can get that, this team can dominate the Premier League for several seasons to come.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ya shood sell
Sell up Kroenke. And fast
Sell imediately.
The Koroenkes have shown that they’re willing to back their investment and stand by those they hired to get a job done, which is more than I can say for most other clubs. I’m personally very happy with our owners.
I’m not fully with you on this
It boils down to neither of the Kroenkes being at heart even football fans, let alone proper Gooners, despite what Josh does, (admittedly with great social skills and a smile on his face to try to convince us differently) , that makes them poor owners, esp STAN!
Lets case bleak facts fellow Gooners too; THE FACT IS THAT THE CLUBS WITH MOST MONEY GET THE BEST PLAYERS, BEST WHOLE SET UP, INCLUDING THEBEST MANAGER.
I believe that state of being is bleak , unfair and needs to be changed. But it EXISTS and will unless something radical c alters in how the ordinare football fan , which means us lot and all the rother clubs fans too, massively refuses to tolerate this bleak state of being.
I have been warning against gross greed on JA AND OTHER PLATFORMS FOR MANY YEATS BUT IT FALLS ON WILFULLY DEAF EARS
Simply put, it aint gonna change any time soon. Sigh!
And with that sigh comes REALITY. REALITY says thaty the prospective Indian owners son is a mad Gooner, who adores us and that the prospective buyer has around ten times the wealth of Kroenke.
In the extremely unlikely event this story has any real legs at all, I say BRING IT ON ASAP.
BUT i STILL FEAR FOR ALL TOP LEVEL FOOTBALL AS IT IS ALL SET UPON CCOMPLETELY THE WRONG AND DAMAGING PATH, CONCERNING GROSS GREED.
IF i could wave a magic wand and make it fair, I would do so this instant, but I CANNOT!!
And since I am a realist who always chooses to live in the real world, I have to accept that fate OR give up football altogether.
And believe me IF ONLY I could bring myself to do it, as I have done with both the last two WCs(but neither had Arsenal, so it was not that difficult , personally) I would do it right now. But I AM TOO WEAK AND CANNOT DO IT!
While I fully agree with you that greed fuels football, I need to stress here that it cuts across every walk of life.
That said, my only concern is that someone, preferably the Arabs will purchase our club and turn us into a Man City, something which will never happen under the Kroenkes
Ambani is like a god here in India, the news about his son being a gooner is surprising lol. He has experience being a sports team owner with the best team in IPL which might be the best cricket league in the world in terms of player quality and wages. He would be an owner I would welcome, he also is very involved in his team.
This Indian Billionaire sounds like the real deal, they actually prefer Arsenal as opposed to Liverpool and others, which tells you something.
The Kroenke approach since the gaffer arrival has been nothing but outstanding, everything seems to be moving in the right direction at present, some will argue that the Kroenke new found approach is suspect and may just be preparing for an exact opportunity to sell to such a billionaire.
There is a saying that you sticks to the evil you knows, one full year from now will tells you a lot, if the Kroenke continues on the same path there should be no reason to sell to any billionaire for that matter.