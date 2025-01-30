Should the latest transfer news concerning the Gunners be a concern?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has agreed to a deal with Arsenal to sign Ayden Heaven on a permanent transfer. The young defender reportedly rejected a new contract offer from us, as well as an approach from Eintracht Frankfurt, to join the Red Devils.

With a medical already booked, Heaven is set to become the second academy player to leave us for United in just a few months. The decision to let Chido Obi Martin join United earlier also received criticism from many fans—and rightly so. The youngster scored an incredible 32 goals in 26 appearances for our youth side last season, including an astonishing 10 goals in a single game! At just 16 years old, Martin was tipped to be one of Arsenal’s future stars. Unfortunately, we couldn’t tie him down to a professional contract, and he eventually left on a free to Manchester United.

Now, it seems Ayden Heaven will follow suit. Unlike Martin, Heaven will leave for a transfer fee (undisclosed at the moment), but it’s hard to imagine it being significant. What’s more frustrating is the idea that United could go on to sell him for a higher fee in the future—or worse, he could become a key player for them down the line.

Losing two promising prospects to a direct rival in such a short space of time is concerning, no matter where United sit in the league table. They are, and always will be, a big rival for Arsenal. Strengthening them, even indirectly, is a risk we simply cannot afford to take.

I may be overreacting, but these decisions leave a bad taste in my mouth. What do you think, Gooners? Share your thoughts on the headline in the comments!