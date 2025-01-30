Should the latest transfer news concerning the Gunners be a concern?

Gooners have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of new signings, but some seem to have overlooked another important aspect of the transfer window: selling players. Offloading underperformers or generating quick income for the club can be just as crucial. The latest news on that front, however, has come as a bit of a surprise—not necessarily because of the player we’re selling, but because of the club we’re selling to.
Not many academy players make it to the first team, even fewer get a chance to show their abilities and produce.
Did Heaven get enough chances? I know he refused an extension, does anyone know why? Position? Opportunities?
Far too easy reaching for the checkbook rather than the harder path of developing talent.
Was Wenger really that good developing talent? Is Arteta giving up too easily instead of developing them?
I don’t know that’s why I ask. Can’t continue to spend over 100 million every Summer, especially for 4th choice CB’s, or any players deep on the depth chart.
Durand,
My view is that all teams have to invest and the higher up the food chain, the more those clubs have to do so to ensure their status. As fans, we are all fickle, with the expectation that top4 is the minimum requirement.
Would we be willing to wait for the next generation to come through the academy? When I look at the transfers out from many EPL clubs, a large number are academy players going to lower league clubs because they won’t make it at the highest level. The Nwaneris, MLS and Sakas of this world are few and far between and I presume this is the same across our league.
When it’s about young players coming out of the academy, there’s little the club can do to stop them from leaving. Most of the decisions concerning these young people are not just down to them: there are parents, agents and a myriad of other interests that come to play.
So for Arsenal, I’m not really bothered about Heaven leaving. I hope he finds his heaven at Old Trafford!
For me, the Arsenal transfer news that is really concerning is the one about the club making a 60m bid for Olie Watkins ( and even reportedly willing to make a bigger offer in the face of Villa.s stance on the initial offer). I am really concerned about this one.
Look, Watkins is a good striker I agree. But he is nearly 30. How much football does he still have in his legs to command the grand price of 60m? For me it’s madness, and it should stop forthwith
I agree, I’d understand if that amount was for Duran who is 21 years old not Watkings. Rather consider Tel from Baryern & continue striker search in the summer.
Maldini Kacurri has been reported as being the next best thing at CB and I noted he has been in the first team squad for the Zagreb and AV games. I’ve read where he has been absolutely outstanding for the under 21s and was MOTM in a recent 2-0 win over Forest. Perhaps Ayden saw his potential path to the first team being usurped and we granted his wish to now go elsewhere.
ha ha ha, a ha ha haha ha…..
We know the problem Benjamin, what’s the solution mate?
Have we even produced a top CB since the 90’s? This young man has to think about his career. Fans are just trying to win one over on United by having him stay. Realistically, he had no path to the first team here.